Orestes Velazquez defeats Marcelino Nicolas Lopez by decision

Parviz Iskenderov
Benavidez vs Plant

Orestes Velazquez (7-0, 6 KOs) came out victorious when he faced Marcelino Nicolas Lopez (37-3-1, 22 KOs) at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25. The bout was featured on the preliminary lineup of action, leading to the main card topped by David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant live on Showtime PPV. The Cuban boxer residing in Miami, Florida, defeated his opponent from Arribenos, Buenos Aires, Argentina, by unanimous decision. After ten rounds at super lightweight the scores were 99-91, 99-91 and 97-93.

In Australia, Benavidez vs Plant aired live on Kayo on Sunday, March 26.

Get the full fight card results.

