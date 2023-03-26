David Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) and Caleb Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) square off in the main event live stream on pay-per-view from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25. The contest features Phoenix, Arizona’s undefeated former two-time WBC super middleweight champion defending his interim belt against Las Vegas-based former IBF champion from Ashland City, Tennessee. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, March 26.

In the co-main event, unbeaten Jesus Alejandro Ramos (19-0, 15 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona faces off Joey Spencer (16-0, 10 KOs) of Grand Blanc, Michigan in the ten-rounder at super welterweight. Also on the card, Brooklyn’s Chris Colbert (16-1, 6 KOs) takes on a native of Los Mochis, Mexico, Jose Valenzuela (12-1, 8 KOs), fighting out of Renton, Washington, in the ten-rounder at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Cody Crowley (21-0, 9 KOs) of Ontario, Canada and Abel Ramos (27-5-2, 21 KOs) of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania meet in the ten-rounder at welterweight.

Among the prelims, Culiacan, Mexico’s Kevin Gonzalez (25-0-1, 13 KOs) duels Jose Sanmartin (34-6-1, 21 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia in the ten-rounder at super bantamweight. Plus, Cuba’s Orestes Velazquez (6-0, 6 KOs), residing in Miami, FL battles Marcelino Nicolas Lopez (37-2-1, 22 KOs) of Arribenos, Buenos Aires, Argentina in the ten-rounder at super lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant

United States

Broadcast: Showtime PPV

Date: Saturday, March 25

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Main Event on Kayo

Date: Sunday, March 26

Time: 12 pm AEDT

Prelims: 10 am AEDT

Other countries

Benavidez vs Plant live stream in selected markets, including United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany and Canada, is available on FITE.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Benavidez vs Plant from practically anywhere.

Benavidez vs Plant fight card

Get Benavidez vs Plant full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Benavidez’s interim WBC super middleweight title

Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Joey Spencer, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Chris Colbert vs. Jose Valenzuela, 10 rounds, lightweight

Cody Crowley vs. Abel Ramos, 10 rounds, welterweight

Undercard

Kevin Gonzalez vs. Jose Sanmartin, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Orestes Velazquez vs. Marcelino Nicolas Lopez, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Prelims

Demler Zamora vs. Jesus Abel Ibarra, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Daniel Blancas vs. Nicholas Molina, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Robert Meriwether III vs. Jesus Ramon Perez, 4 rounds, super featherweight

David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant results