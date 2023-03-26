Search
Boxing

Benavidez vs Plant results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Newswire
Stream David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant results live from Las Vegas
David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant faceoff | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

David Benavidez defends interim WBC 168-pound title against Caleb Plant at MGM Grand Garden Arena

David Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) and Caleb Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) square off in the main event live stream on pay-per-view from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25. The contest features Phoenix, Arizona’s undefeated former two-time WBC super middleweight champion defending his interim belt against Las Vegas-based former IBF champion from Ashland City, Tennessee. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, March 26.

Advertisements

In the co-main event, unbeaten Jesus Alejandro Ramos (19-0, 15 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona faces off Joey Spencer (16-0, 10 KOs) of Grand Blanc, Michigan in the ten-rounder at super welterweight. Also on the card, Brooklyn’s Chris Colbert (16-1, 6 KOs) takes on a native of Los Mochis, Mexico, Jose Valenzuela (12-1, 8 KOs), fighting out of Renton, Washington, in the ten-rounder at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Cody Crowley (21-0, 9 KOs) of Ontario, Canada and Abel Ramos (27-5-2, 21 KOs) of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania meet in the ten-rounder at welterweight.

Among the prelims, Culiacan, Mexico’s Kevin Gonzalez (25-0-1, 13 KOs) duels Jose Sanmartin (34-6-1, 21 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia in the ten-rounder at super bantamweight. Plus, Cuba’s Orestes Velazquez (6-0, 6 KOs), residing in Miami, FL battles Marcelino Nicolas Lopez (37-2-1, 22 KOs) of Arribenos, Buenos Aires, Argentina in the ten-rounder at super lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant

United States

Broadcast: Showtime PPV
Date: Saturday, March 25
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Main Event on Kayo
Date: Sunday, March 26
Time: 12 pm AEDT
Prelims: 10 am AEDT

Order PPV on Kayo

Other countries

Benavidez vs Plant live stream in selected markets, including United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany and Canada, is available on FITE.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Benavidez vs Plant from practically anywhere.

Stream with VPN

Benavidez vs Plant fight card

Get Benavidez vs Plant full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Benavidez’s interim WBC super middleweight title
  • Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Joey Spencer, 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Chris Colbert vs. Jose Valenzuela, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Cody Crowley vs. Abel Ramos, 10 rounds, welterweight

Undercard

  • Kevin Gonzalez vs. Jose Sanmartin, 10 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Orestes Velazquez vs. Marcelino Nicolas Lopez, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Prelims

  • Demler Zamora vs. Jesus Abel Ibarra, 8 rounds, super featherweight
  • Daniel Blancas vs. Nicholas Molina, 6 rounds, super middleweight
  • Robert Meriwether III vs. Jesus Ramon Perez, 4 rounds, super featherweight

David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant results

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097