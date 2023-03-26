Raymond Muratalla (17-0, 14 KOs) made a victorious comeback when he faced Humberto Galindo (14-3-1, 11 KOs) at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Saturday, March 25. The pair squared off on the card topped by Jose Ramirez vs Richard Commey live stream on ESPN+.

The scheduled for ten rounds lightweight bout didn’t go the full distance. After getting tagged and dropped in the first round by right hook, Muratalla returned the favor in the fourth round with left body shot, to ultimately stop Galindo in Round 9.

The referee reached 10 and waved the fight off at 2 minutes and 40 seconds into the ninth round.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 26.

