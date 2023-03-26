Search
Boxing

Seniesa Estrada defeats Tina Rupprecht to win minimumweight title unification

Parviz Iskenderov
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Ramirez vs Commey

Seniesa Estrada (24-0, 9 KOs) came out on top and handed Tina Rupprecht (12-1-1, 3 KOs) her first career defeat when the pair battled it out at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Saturday, March 25. The pair squared off in the minimumweight championship unification, serving as the co-main event on the card topped by Jose Ramirez vs Richard Commey live stream on ESPN+.

After ten rounds all three judges scored the fight 100-90 in favor of a native of East Los Angeles, who retained her WBA title and claimed the WBC belt from her opponent of Augsburg, Germany.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 26.

Get Ramirez vs Commey full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResultsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097