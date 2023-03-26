Seniesa Estrada (24-0, 9 KOs) came out on top and handed Tina Rupprecht (12-1-1, 3 KOs) her first career defeat when the pair battled it out at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Saturday, March 25. The pair squared off in the minimumweight championship unification, serving as the co-main event on the card topped by Jose Ramirez vs Richard Commey live stream on ESPN+.

After ten rounds all three judges scored the fight 100-90 in favor of a native of East Los Angeles, who retained her WBA title and claimed the WBC belt from her opponent of Augsburg, Germany.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 26.

