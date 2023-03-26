Jose Ramirez (27-1, 17 KOs) and Richard Commey (30-4-1, 27 KOs) square off in the main event live stream from Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Saturday, March 25. The contest pits former unified light welterweight champion from Avenal, California and former lightweight champion from Accra, Ghana. The pair battles it out in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout at super lightweight. In Australia the fight card airs live on Sunday, March 26.

In the ten-round co-main, WBA champion Seniesa Estrada (23-0, 9 KOs) from East Los Angeles, California and WBC champion Tina Rupprecht (12-0-1, 3 KOs) from Augsburg, Germany meet in a ten-round minimumweight championship unification. The telecast opener features Antonio Mireles (6-0, 6 KOs) of Des Moines, Iowa up against a native of Apia, Samoa, Patrick Mailata (6-1, 3 KOs) in a six-round heavyweight bout.

Among Ramirez vs Commey prelims, Raymond Muratalla (16-0, 13 KOs) of Fontana, California and Humberto Galindo (14-2-1, 11 KOs) of West Covina, California duel in a ten-rounder at lightweight. Plus, Ricardo Ruvalcaba (7-0-1, 6 KOs) of Ventura, California and Marco Cardenas (9-7-1, 4 KOs) of Salem, Oregon faceoff in a six-rounder at super lightweight. In addition, Carlie Sheehy (5-0, 4 KOs) of San Francisco takes on California’s Angel Rebollar (6-1, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at lightweight. As well, Jessie Guerrero (3-0-1, 3 KOs) of Gilroy, California goes up against Mexico’s Eduardo Alvarez (0-2) in a four-rounder at flyweight. Kicking off the action, Japan’s Subaru Murata (3-0, 3 KOs) fights Jose Negrete (2-1, 2 KOs) of Hanford, California in a four-rounder at super bantamweight.

How to watch Jose Ramirez vs Richard Commey

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, March 25

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: TBD

Date: Sunday, March 26

Time: 1 pm AEDT

Prelims: 10 am AEDT

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Ramirez vs Commey from practically anywhere.

Ramirez vs Commey fight card

Main card

Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey, 12 rounds, junior welterweight

Seniesa Estrada vs. Tina Rupprecht, 10 rounds, minimumweight – Estrada’s WBA title, Rupprecht’s WBC title

Antonio Mireles vs. Patrick Mailata, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

Raymond Muratalla vs. Humberto Galindo, 10 rounds, lightweight

Charlie Sheehy vs. Angel Rebollar, 6 rounds, lightweight

Jessie Guerrero vs. Eduardo Alvarez, 4 rounds, flyweight

Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. Marco Cardenas, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Subaru Murata vs. Jose Negrete, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Jose Ramirez vs Richard Commey results