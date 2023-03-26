UFC San Antonio: Vera vs Sandhagen post-fight press conference follows MMA event live stream on ESPN+ from AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, March 25. In attendance, some of the fighters battling it out on the night.
In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 26.
Get UFC San Antonio: Vera vs Sandhagen results.
Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.
Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.