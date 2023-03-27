Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) and Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs) battle it out in the main event at The O2 in London, England on Saturday, April 1. The contest pits British former two-time unified heavyweight champion and Saginaw, Michigan-born contender. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout at heavyweight. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 2.

In the 12-round co-main event, Matteo Signani (32-6-3, 12 KOs) of Italy defends his European middleweight title against undefeated Wokingham’s former British and Commonwealth champion Felix Cash (16-0, 10 KOs). Also on Joshua vs Franklin undercard, Ipswich undefeated Fabio Wardley (15-0, 14 KOs) goes up against Bronx, New York-born Michael Polite-Coffie (13-3, 10 KOs) in a ten-rounder at heavyweight. As well, Milwaukee, Wisconsin-born Austin Williams (13-0 9 KOs) and River Wilson-Bent (14-2-1, 6 KOs) of Coventry meet in a ten-rounder at middleweight.

Plus, Campbell Hatton (10-0, 3 KOs) of Hyde and Louis Fielding (10-7, 1 KOs) of Tamworth duel in an eight-rounder at lightweight. In addition, Essex’s John Hedges (7-0 2 KOs) takes on Daniel Bocianski (11-2, 2 KOs) of Poland in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Joshua vs Franklin tickets

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, April 1 at The O2 in London, England are on sale.

Joshua vs Franklin tickets can be purchased via StubHub.

How to watch Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin

Boxing fans can watch Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, April 1. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST in the United Kingdom, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10:30 pm BST and 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT, respectively.

The undercard starts at 3:30 pm BST in the UK and 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT in the US.

How to watch Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, April 2. The start time is scheduled for 5 am AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 8:30 am AEDT.

The undercard starts at 1:30 am AEDT.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Joshua vs Franklin from practically anywhere.

Joshua vs Franklin fight card

The current Joshua vs Franklin lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin, 12 rounds, heavyweight

Matteo Signani vs. Felix Cash, 12 rounds, middleweight – Signani’s EBU European middleweight title

Fabio Wardley vs. Michael Polite Coffie, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Austin Williams vs. River Wilson-Bent, 10 rounds, middleweight

Campbell Hatton vs. Louis Fielding, 8 rounds, lightweight

John Hedges vs. Daniel Bocianski, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Jordan Flynn vs. Kane Baker, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. TBA, super lightweight

Peter Kadiru vs. TBA, heavyweight

Juergen Uldedaj vs. TBA, cruiserweight