Bellator 293: Golm vs James takes place at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA on Friday, March 31. The main card features four bouts live on Showtime, following a series of preliminary matchups. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. The date when MMA event airs live in Australia is Saturday, April 1.

Advertisements

In the main event, No. 7 Marcelo Golm (10-3) and No. 8 Daniel James (14-6-1) battle it out at heavyweight. In the co-main event, No. 1 Cat Zingano (13-4) and No. 4 Leah McCourt (7-2) square off at women’s featherweight. Also on the card, No. 3 John Salter (18-6) takes on No. 7 Aaron Jeffrey (13-3) at middleweight. Plus, Jaleel Willis (16-4) faces off Rustam Khabilov (24-4) at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Bellator 293 tickets

Bellator 293: Golm vs James tickets to witness all the action at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA on Friday, March 31 are on sale.

Bellator 293 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Bellator 293: Golm vs James in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch Bellator 293: Golm vs James live stream on Showtime, which is available as part of a bundled offering with Paramount+. The date is Friday, March 31. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Bellator 293 preliminary card begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT live stream on YouTube.

How to watch Bellator 293: Golm vs James in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch Bellator 293: Golm vs James live stream on 10 Play. The date is Saturday, April 1. The start time is scheduled for 1 pm AEDT.

Bellator 293 preliminary card begins at 10 am AEDT live stream on YouTube.

Fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 293: Golm vs James from practically anywhere.

Bellator 293 fight card

The current Bellator 293: Golm vs James fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James

Cat Zingano vs. Leah McCourt

John Salter vs. Aaron Jeffery

Jaleel Willis vs. Rustam Khabilov

Preliminary card

Sullivan Cauley vs. Luke Trainer

Archie Colgan vs. Justin Montalvo

Joey Davis vs. Jeff Creighton

Lucas Brennan vs. Josh San Diego

Lance Gibson vs. Vladimir Tokov

Pam Sorenson vs. Sara Collins

Christian Edwards vs. Rakim Cleveland

Mike Hamel vs. Nick Browne

Randi Field vs. Ashley Cummins

Bryce Meredith vs. Brandon Carrillo

Maria Henderson vs. MacKenzie Stiller

Khonry Gracie vs. David Pacheco