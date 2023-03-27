Robeisy Ramirez (11-1, 7 KOs) and Isaac Dogboe (24-2, 15 KOs) square off in the main event at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, April 1. The contest features two-time Olympic gold medalist from Cienfuegos, Cuba up against Ghanaian-British former WBO junior featherweight champion. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBO featherweight title. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. The date when Ramirez vs Dogboe airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 2.

In the ten-round co-main event, two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez (25-3, 13 KOs) of Glendora, California takes on Texcoco, Mexico’s Jose Enrique Vivas (22-2, 11 KOs) at featherweight. Among Ramirez vs Dogboe undercard bouts, a native of Queens, New York, Jahi Tucker (9-0, 5 KOs) faces Gori, Georgia-born Nikoloz Sekhniashvili (8-1, 6 KOs), residing in Davie, Florida, in an eight-rounder at junior middleweight.

As well, Emiliano Vargas (3-0, 2 KOs) of Oxnard, California meets Iowa’s Edgar Uvalle (2-3-2, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at lightweight. Plus, Cleveland, Ohio’s Tiger Johnson (7-0, 5 KOs), who represented the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics, goes up against Alfonso Olvera (12-7-3, 3 KOs) of Nogales, Mexico in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight. In addition, Dante Benjamin (5-0, 3 KOs) Jr of Cleveland, Ohio duels Jasper McCargo (4-3-2, 2 KOs) of Monterey, California in a six-rounder at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Ramirez vs Dogboe tickets

Robeisy Ramirez vs Isaac Dogboe tickets to witness all the action at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, April 1 are on sale.

Ramirez vs Dogboe tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Robeisy Ramirez vs Isaac Dogboe in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Robeisy Ramirez vs Isaac Dogboe live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, April 1. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

How to watch Robeisy Ramirez vs Isaac Dogboe in Australia

Robeisy Ramirez vs Isaac Dogboe live stream in Australia is yet to be confirmed. The date is Sunday, April 2. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 1 pm AEDT.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Ramirez vs Dogboe on ESPN+ from practically anywhere.

Ramirez vs Dogboe fight card

The current Ramirez vs Dogboe lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Main card

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe, 12 rounds, featherweight – vacant WBO featherweight title

Joet Gonzalez vs. Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas, 10 rounds, featherweight

Undercard

Jahi Tucker vs. Nikoloz Sekhniashvili, 8 rounds, junior middleweight

Emiliano Vargas vs. Edgar Uvalle, 4 rounds, lightweight

Rohan Polanco vs. Ricardo Quiroz, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Tiger Johnson vs. Alfonso Olvera, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Abdullah Mason vs. Erick Garcia Benitez, 6 rounds, lightweight

Dante Benjamin Jr vs. Jasper McCargo, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Jeremiah Milton vs. TBA, 6 rounds, heavyweight