Dat Nguyen vs Daniel Straus tops BKFC 38 in Hollywood, FL

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship officially announced a new date for BKFC 38: Nguyen vs Straus taking place at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Friday, April 21. The event, originally scheduled for March 17, fell off during the fight week.

“This is the first time we’ve had to postpone and reschedule an event but we’re thrilled to return to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino with the new date of Friday, April 21,” said David Feldman, President of BKFC. “This is the fourth BKFC event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino with our last three breaking attendance records for combat sport events at the venue. We anticipate April 21 to be another massive event for South Florida BKFC fans and strongly encourage fans to purchase in advance.”

On the top of fight card on April 21, former BKFC bantamweight champion Dat Nguyen (3-1) of Vero Beach, Florida faces two-time Bellator featherweight champion Daniel Straus (26-10 MMA) of Cincinnati, Ohio. Also on the card, Jake Bostwick (2-2) of London, England takes on Isaac Doolittle (3-1) of Manhattan, Kansas. Plus, Tyler Randall (2-1) of Cape Coral, Florida meets Chancey Wilson (2-2) of Wichita, Kansas. Other bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

BKFC 38 fight card

The current BKFC 38: Nguyen vs Straus fight card looks as the following: