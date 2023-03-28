Search
Boxing

Johnny Canas signs with Golden Boy

Newswire
Johnny Canas signs with Golden Boy
Johnny Canas and Oscar De La Hoya | Golden Boy

Golden Boy Promotions announced today the signing of 20-year-old lightweight prospect Johnny “Sugarcane” Canas to its promotional banner.

Advertisements

“I want to thank Oscar De La Hoya, Eric Gomez and the entire Golden Boy Team for this opportunity to begin my professional boxing career under their promotion,” said Johnny Canas. “I also want to thank my TKO Boxing team, Hector Lopez, Abraham Perez, and everyone who has shaped my career up until this point. The hard work ethic and discipline will only increase from this point forward.”

“Johnny Canas has all the qualities of a future world champion. He’s been in the gym with world class fighters, battle tested veterans and trainers. Golden Boy is confident that he will make waves in the sport,” said Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “We’re excited to welcome Johnny to the Golden Boy Family and for him to begin what we expect to be a flourishing career with us.”

Representing Santa Ana, California, Johnny was dubbed as “Sugarcane” due to his tall height that matched his last name when translated into English. Despite a short amateur career, he participated in the U.S. National Team having only 8 total amateur fights.

Since 2018 Canas has been trained by Hector Lopez at TKO Boxing Gym in Santa Ana. Canas has had the opportunity to sharpen up his skills and learn from professionals all throughout Southern California including Alexis Rocha, Ronny Rios, Luis Nery, Raymond Murattala, and many other great fighters.

Canas will be making his professional debut soon.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsPress Release

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097