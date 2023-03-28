Boxing hall of famer Roy Jones Jr (66-9, 47 KOs boxing) and former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis (25-14 MMA) battle it out on the top of ‘Gamebred Boxing 4’ fight card live on PPV from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Saturday, April 1. The pair squares off in the scheduled for six rounds bout at heavyweight. A full lineup of undercard action has been announced today, featuring boxers and MMA fighters going head to head inside the ring.

Advertisements

Among the bouts, former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort (1-0, 1 KO) goes through the ropes for the second time as a pro boxer, when he faces former Strikeforce middleweight champion Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in an-all Brazilian six-round clash at heavyweight.

As well, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo takes on fellow former MMA rival and UFC fighter Jeremy Stephens in a six-rounder at welterweight. Their first fight in 2018 inside the Octagon ended in favor of Aldo, who claimed the victory via first-round TKO.

Plus, local undefeated former NABF super lightweight champion Luis Feliciano (16-0, 8 KOs) meets a native of Jacksonville, Florida Clarence Booth (21-7, 13 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super lightweight.

In addition, Pensacola, Florida’s undefeated Devin Cushing (12-0, 9 KOs) duels Damian David Marchiano (18-11-1, 7 KOs) of Argentina in a six-rounder at super featherweight.

Also on the card, Pearl Gonzalez (2-0, 1 KOs) faces fellow former UFC fighter Gina Mazany, who makes her boxing debut, in a six-rounder featherweight.

The six-round heavyweight PPV telecast opener pits Dillon Cleckler (1-1 MMA, 3-1 bareknuckle) and Bellator MMA and bareknuckle fighter Josh Burns.

“If you’re on the fence about buying this PPV, we don’t blame you. You more than likely don’t have a clue how these fights will play out, and to tell you the truth, neither do we,” said Jorge Masvidal, CEO of Gamebred Boxing. “We have no idea if wisdom beats youth in the Roy Jones vs Anthony Pettis fight, we have no idea who wins between one of the greatest strikers in MMA history, Vitor Belfort, against the former BJJ World Champion, Jacare Souza. We can all sit and make assumptions about what we think will happen between Jose Aldo and Jeremy Stephens, but you know what they say about assumptions. If there’s one thing we can promise and deliver on is that there will be sheer violence and sweet science. Bottom line, you’re just gonna have to tune in April 1st to find out.”

“I can’t think of a time we’ve seen five former World Champion from two different sports on 1 fight card,” said Dean Toole, President of Gamebred Boxing. “The best thing about this entire event is the eyeballs on the young incredible talent coming up. Undefeated prospects like Luis Feliciano, Devin Cushing and Javier Zamarron will really showcase our mission statement here at Gamebred Boxing and that’s to build new stars and promote upcoming talent. We want to build our own roster and have those fighters eventually headlining these big events. On Saturday night they’ll get an opportunity to steal the show.”

In Australia, Roy Jones Jr vs Anthony Pettis airs live on Sunday, April 2.

Gamebred Boxing 4: Jones vs Pettis fight card

The current Gamebred Boxing 4 fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Roy Jones Jr vs Anthony Pettis, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Vitor Belfort vs. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens, 6 rounds, welterweight

Luis Feliciano vs. Clarence Booth, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Devin Cushing vs. Damian David Marchiano, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Pearl Gonzalez vs. Gina Mazany, 6 rounds, featherweight

Dillon Cleckler vs. Josh Burns, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

Joe Riggs vs. Markus Perez, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Bi Nguyen vs. Andy Nguyen, 4 rounds, bantamweight

Danielle Wynn vs. Danielle Cohen, 4 rounds, lightweight bout

Javier Zamarron vs. Roberto Armas, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Cade Howell vs. TBA, 4 rounds, welterweight