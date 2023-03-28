Bellator MMA returns to Chicago on Friday, June 16 with Bellator 297: Nemkov vs Romero taking place at Wintrust Arena. The fight card live on Showtime features a series of bouts with two titles contested on the night.

In the main event, Vadim Nemkov defends his light heavyweight title against Yoel Romero in the bout that was originally scheduled for Bellator 290. In the co-main event, Sergio Pettis makes his return and defends his bantamweight belt against two-weight champion Patricio Pitbull, who is looking to become champion in the third division.

Vadim Nemkov (16-2, 1 NC) was last in action in November 2022 back in Chicago, where he scored a unanimous decision against Corey Anderson in the rematch to win WGP and retain his belt. A native of Pinar del Río, Cuba Yoel Romero (15-6), fighting out of Miami, Florida, won his previous bout last September in Dublin, Ireland by knockout in the third round against Melvin Manhoef.

Bellator bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis (22-5) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, made his first successful title defense by knockout in the fourth round against Kyoji Horiguchi back in December 2021 in Uncasville, Connecticut. Three-time Bellator featherweight champion and former lightweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” (35-5) of Mossoro, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil, is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Kleber Koike Erbst at Bellator MMA vs Rizin late last year in Saitama, Japan.

Other bouts featured on Bellator 297 fight card are expected to be announced shortly.

Bellator 297 fight card

Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero – Nemkov’s Bellator light heavyweight title

Sergio Pettis vs. Patricio Pitbull – Pettis’ Bellator bantamweight title