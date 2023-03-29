Search
Joshua vs Franklin Australia time: How to watch fight live – all states and territories

Stream Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin live in Australia
Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin airs live from The O2 in London, England

Joshua vs Franklin live from The O2 in London

Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) and Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs) square off in the 12-round main event at The O2 in London. Both are looking to get back to winning ways. British former two-time unified heavyweight champion from Watford, England eyes to rebound from a pair of defeats suffered against reigning titleholder Oleksandr Usyk. Saginaw, Michigan-born American contender makes his second appearance inside the boxing ring in the UK, following his loss to Dillian Whyte, and set his goal to cause an upset. The date and time when the fight airs live stream in Australia is Sunday, April 2 at 4 am AEST.

Among Joshua vs Franklin undercard bouts, Birmingham, West Midlands’ Galal Yafai (3-0, 2 KOs) puts his WBC International flyweight title on the line in a ten-rounder against Moises Calleros (36-10-1, 19 KOs) of Mexico. As well, Austin Williams (13-0 9 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and River Wilson-Bent (14-2-1, 6 KOs) of Coventry battle it out in a ten-rounder at middleweight.

Stream Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin live on Kayo in Australia

Plus, undefeated Fabio Wardley (15-0, 14 KOs) of Ipswich and Michael Polite-Coffie (13-3, 10 KOs) of Bronx, New York meet in a ten-rounder at heavyweight. In addition, Louis Fielding (10-7, 1 KOs) of Tamworth and Campbell Hatton (10-0, 3 KOs) of Hyde faceoff in an eight-rounder at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin live stream via DAZN subscription and pay-per-view on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, April 2. The start time is scheduled for 4 am AEST. The PPV price is $29.95.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7:30 am AEST.

Joshua vs Franklin Sydney time (AEST)

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin start time in Sydney, NSW is scheduled for Sunday, April 2 at 4 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7:30 am AEST.

Joshua vs Franklin Melbourne time (AEST)

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin start time in Melbourne, VIC is scheduled for Sunday, April 2 at 4 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7:30 am AEST.

Joshua vs Franklin Brisbane time (AEST)

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, April 2 at 4 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7:30 am AEST.

Joshua vs Franklin Perth time (AWST)

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, April 2 at 2 am AWST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 5:30 am AWST.

Joshua vs Franklin Adelaide time (ACST)

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, April 2 at 3:30 am ACST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7 am ACST.

Joshua vs Franklin Hobart time (AEST)

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin start time in Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, April 2 at 4 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7:30 am AEST.

Joshua vs Franklin Canberra time (AEST)

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin start time in Canberra, ACT is scheduled for Sunday, April 2 at 4 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7:30 am AEST.

Joshua vs Franklin Darwin time (ACST)

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin start time in Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, April 2 at 3:30 am ACST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7 am ACST.

Joshua vs Franklin fight card

The full Joshua vs Franklin lineup looks as the following:

  • Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin, 12 rounds, heavyweight
  • Galal Yafai vs. Moises Calleros, 10 rounds, flyweight – Yafai’s WBC International flyweight title
  • Fabio Wardley vs. Michael Polite Coffie, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Austin Williams vs. River Wilson-Bent, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Campbell Hatton vs. Louis Fielding, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • John Hedges vs. Daniel Bocianski, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Jordan Flynn vs. Kane Baker, 8 rounds, super featherweight
  • Juergen Uldedaj vs. Benoit Huber, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Georgi Velichkov, 4 rounds, super lightweight
  • Peter Kadiru vs. Alen Lauriolle, 6 rounds, heavyweight
