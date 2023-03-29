After a thrilling 2022 season filled with devastating knockouts, stunning upsets and thrilling victories – the Professional Fighters League returns for a 2023 season that promises to be the most star-studded to-date, commencing with PFL 1 this Sunday April 2 from from Las Vegas, streaming exclusive, ad-free, live and on demand on Stan Sport from 8:00am AEST.

As the dust from the 2022 season settled, it was Aussie Rob ‘Razor’ Wilkinson who rose to the top triumphant, claiming the light heavyweight title, and $1million USD prize money in the process following his incredible knockout of UFC veteran Omari Akhmedov at the PFL Championship Final in New York City.

Wilkinson will get right back to work, headlining the PFL 1 card against promotional newcomer in Brazilian superstar Thiago Santos, a ten year UFC veteran and one of the most dangerous light heavyweight fighters in the world, boasting 22 wins on his resume – 15 of them brutal knockouts.

After pushing the current world #1 pound-for-pound fighter and UFC champion Jon Jones to his limit several years ago and only falling to him via split decision, Santos will be looking to make a name for himself in the PFL with an emphatic statement victory over the incumbent champion in Wilkinson.

Co-headlining the event will be former UFC bantamweight title challenger Marlon ‘Magic’ Moraes, a highly skilled Brazilian fighter clashing with the always entertaining 2022 PFL featherweight champion, Brendan Loughnane in a bout not to be missed.

Also on the card, Polish ten year UFC veteran Krzysztof Jotko makes his PFL debut against wily Irishman Will Fleury, and the fan favourite 2022 PFL featherweight runner-up Bubba Jenkins faces fellow veteran in Chris Wade.

2023 is shaping up as the biggest year on record for the PFL, with the recent launch of PFL Europe, and the announcement of the upcoming Super Fight Division pay per views, including the inclusion of a partnership with boxing and influencer megastar Jake Paul, who has signed a contract to fight in MMA under the PFL banner.

PFL 1 fight card

Main card

Rob Wilkinson vs. Thiago Santos

Brendan Loughnane vs. Marlon Moraes

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Will Fleury

Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Ryoji Kudo

Bubba Jenkins vs. Chris Wade

Preliminary card

Marthin Hamlet vs. Mohammad Fakhreddine

Josh Silveira vs. Sam Kei

Alejandro Flores vs. Daniel Torres

Jo Sungbin vs. Jesus Pinedo

Delan Monte vs. Ty Flores

Cory Hendricks vs. Impa Kasanganay