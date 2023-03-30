Bellator 293 weigh-in results, Golm vs James

Bellator 293: Golm vs James airs live on Showtime from Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA on Friday, March 31. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the heavyweight main event, No. 8 Daniel James (14-6-1) squares off against No. 7 Marcelo Golm (10-3). In the women’s featherweight co-main event, No. 4 Leah McCourt (7-2) takes on No. 1 Cat Zingano (13-4).
Get Bellator 293: Golm vs James full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, April 1.
Bellator 293 fight card
Main card
- Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James
- Cat Zingano vs. Leah McCourt
- John Salter vs. Aaron Jeffery
- Jaleel Willis vs. Rustam Khabilov
Preliminary card
- Sullivan Cauley vs. Luke Trainer
- Archie Colgan vs. Justin Montalvo
- Joey Davis vs. Jeff Creighton
- Lucas Brennan vs. Josh San Diego
- Lance Gibson vs. Vladimir Tokov
- Pam Sorenson vs. Sara Collins
- Christian Edwards vs. Rakim Cleveland
- Mike Hamel vs. Nick Browne
- Randi Field vs. Ashley Cummins
- Bryce Meredith vs. Brandon Carrillo
- Maria Henderson vs. MacKenzie Stiller
- Khonry Gracie vs. David Pacheco