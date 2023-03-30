Bellator 293 weigh-in results, Golm vs James

Bellator 293: Golm vs James airs live on Showtime from Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA on Friday, March 31. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the heavyweight main event, No. 8 Daniel James (14-6-1) squares off against No. 7 Marcelo Golm (10-3). In the women’s featherweight co-main event, No. 4 Leah McCourt (7-2) takes on No. 1 Cat Zingano (13-4).

Get Bellator 293: Golm vs James full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, April 1.

Bellator 293 fight card

Main card

Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James

Cat Zingano vs. Leah McCourt

John Salter vs. Aaron Jeffery

Jaleel Willis vs. Rustam Khabilov

Preliminary card

Sullivan Cauley vs. Luke Trainer

Archie Colgan vs. Justin Montalvo

Joey Davis vs. Jeff Creighton

Lucas Brennan vs. Josh San Diego

Lance Gibson vs. Vladimir Tokov

Pam Sorenson vs. Sara Collins

Christian Edwards vs. Rakim Cleveland

Mike Hamel vs. Nick Browne

Randi Field vs. Ashley Cummins

Bryce Meredith vs. Brandon Carrillo

Maria Henderson vs. MacKenzie Stiller

Khonry Gracie vs. David Pacheco