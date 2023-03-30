Search
Bellator 293 weigh-in results, Golm vs James

Bellator 293: Golm vs James

Bellator 293: Golm vs James airs live on Showtime from Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA on Friday, March 31. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the heavyweight main event, No. 8 Daniel James (14-6-1) squares off against No. 7 Marcelo Golm (10-3). In the women’s featherweight co-main event, No. 4 Leah McCourt (7-2) takes on No. 1 Cat Zingano (13-4).

Get Bellator 293: Golm vs James full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, April 1.

Bellator 293 fight card

Main card

  • Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James
  • Cat Zingano vs. Leah McCourt
  • John Salter vs. Aaron Jeffery
  • Jaleel Willis vs. Rustam Khabilov

Preliminary card

  • Sullivan Cauley vs. Luke Trainer
  • Archie Colgan vs. Justin Montalvo
  • Joey Davis vs. Jeff Creighton
  • Lucas Brennan vs. Josh San Diego
  • Lance Gibson vs. Vladimir Tokov
  • Pam Sorenson vs. Sara Collins
  • Christian Edwards vs. Rakim Cleveland
  • Mike Hamel vs. Nick Browne
  • Randi Field vs. Ashley Cummins
  • Bryce Meredith vs. Brandon Carrillo
  • Maria Henderson vs. MacKenzie Stiller
  • Khonry Gracie vs. David Pacheco
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

