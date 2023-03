San Francisco’s undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) defends his title against Ukraine’s two-time Olympic gold medalist and top contender Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20. Ahead of their 12-round showdown live on ESPN+ PPV, the fighters host a kickoff press conference.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 21.