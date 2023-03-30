Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez (11-1, 7 KOs) has completed training camp ahead of his 12-round battle against former junior featherweight world champion Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (24-2, 15 KOs). The two will lock horns for the vacant WBO featherweight title this Saturday, April 1 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

But before closing camp, the 29-year-old southpaw got a training session done with former two-division world champion Shakur Stevenson at the Top Rank Gym in Las Vegas.

Their rivalry began as amateurs, but it has turned into a friendship as both headline separate cards in April. One week after Ramirez-Dogboe, Stevenson returns in a 12-round WBC lightweight title eliminator against Shuichiro Yoshino at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Robeisy Ramirez and Shakur Stevenson | Alex Sanchez

Ramirez-Dogboe headlines a stacked card streaming live and exclusively in the US on ESPN+.

Stevenson-Yoshino, Jared Anderson-George Arias, and Keyshawn Davis-Anthony Yigit will be broadcast live Saturday, April 8, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT.

Following a recent training session, this is what Ramirez and Stevenson had to say:

Robeisy Ramirez

“I have nothing but positive things to say about Shakur as both a boxer and a person. What started out as a rivalry in the amateurs has evolved into a friendship. It was a pleasure to train with him at the Top Rank Gym, and I wish him the best as he begins to campaign in yet another division and continues to cement his place in the pound-for-pound rankings.”

Robeisy Ramirez | Alex Sanchez

“I have a lot of respect for Shakur and believe he has the skill and ring IQ to defeat anyone in the very competitive lightweight division. April 8 is another step for him as he continues to show he deserves to fight the biggest names. Good luck to him!”

Shakur Stevenson

“I have a lot of respect for Robeisy and it’s always great to see him. As a two-time Olympic champion, he set the bar extremely high in his amateur career.”

Robeisy Ramirez and Shakur Stevenson | Alex Sanchez

Shakur Stevenson | Alex Sanchez

“He has come out to my fights to support me a few different times, and I always appreciate it. I wish him the best of luck in his world title fight this weekend. I would still love the chance to get him in the ring at some point, even in just a sparring session because I’m always a competitor first.”

In Australia, Ramirez vs Dogboe airs live on Sunday, April 2 and Stevenson vs Yoshino airs live on Sunday, April 9.