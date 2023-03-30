Search
Robeisy Ramirez vs Isaac Dogboe final pre-fight press conference

Newswire
Ramirez vs Dogboe for vacant WBO featherweight title at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (11-1, 7 KOs) and former WBO junior featherweight champion Isaac Dogboe (24-2, 15 KOs) battle it out in the twelve-round main event live on ESPN+ from Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, April 1. The pair squares off for the vacant WBO featherweight title. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In the co-main event, two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez (25-3, 13 KOs) faces Jose Enrique Vivas (22-2, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder at featherweight. Among Ramirez vs Dogboe undercard bouts, Nikoloz Sekhniashvili (8-1, 6 KOs) takes on Jahi Tucker (9-0, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior middleweight. In addition, Emiliano Vargas (3-0, 2 KOs) duels Edgar Uvalle (2-3-2, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at lightweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 2.

Get Ramirez vs Dogboe full fight card.

