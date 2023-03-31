Anthony Joshua takes on Jermaine Franklin on Saturday, April 1 at The O2 in London, England. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds heavyweight main event bout live stream on DAZN.

British former two-time unified heavyweight champion, Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) is looking to rebound from a pair of losses to current champion Oleksandr Usyk. American contender Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs) is makes his second appearance inside the boxing ring in the UK, following his defeat against Dillian Whyte, and eyes to cause an upset.

“It’s big, it’s massive,” Anthony Joshua at the final pre-fight press conference. “It’s a big fight for me, for sure. I respect my opponent fully and respect everything he’s been through and we’re here to rock and roll. I respect my supporters as well so I have put in the work, I respect my coach as well so I want to make sure I get the job done in good finish. I like the fact you always dangle carrots in front of me, telling me if I do this, this is here and that’s there always leading onto big things. I dream big and I want bigger and better things in my life. As I stated in the last press conference, I want to secure the bag and move on in my life.

“The goal is not to make it back to the corner, the goal is to take him out. I respect Derrick fully and I trust everything he’s been saying. When you’re a student of the game, there are certain times you can be on the same level as people you speak to about boxing but when I speak to Derrick and ask him certain questions, the knowledge he spits is phenomenal. The knowledge he gives me is really, really good. We’re at a stage now where the physical side of the fight is done. Fight week you are still training because it’s part of our nature, but the physical work is done and it’s all about the knowledge. You just have to train your mind and honestly Derrick is up there with one of the best people I’ve spoke to about boxing. I appreciate his time, I appreciate the fact he took me on and I am looking forward to showing him he hasn’t wasted his time by taking on this project.

‘The more he talks, the bigger grave he digs for himself’

Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin come face to face at the final press conference ahead of their bout in London, England | Mark Robinson /Matchroom Boxing

“When you strip boxing back, it is very basic. A lot of it is down to self belief number one and just knowledge. You gain knowledge and apply it along the way. You fight with desire and then you can add some skills along the way. I was based in the Olympic gym in Sheffield for years. Obviously it’s a big set up because you’ve got hundreds of fighters and international fighters coming in. In the world class boxing gym in Texas, there’s a few of us pros just putting in the ground work. That is probably what you saw was difference is that I am not around hundreds of fighters in the gym. It is just three or four of us putting in the work. But when you disconnect from everything, which is hard to do in this day and because we’re so connect, but I took myself away to disconnect myself and all the questions I have been asking myself, the answers came. It was quiet time and it has been a good camp. It is good to be back in the UK but everyone knows the UK is a little dead so I can’t wait to get back to Texas and get back to putting in the work.

“It is the worst time. The more he talks, the bigger grave he digs for himself but it is what it is. I could say a lot of things about him but I respect my opponent. It is not for me to talk, it is for you to do all the talking and for me to do my job on Saturday. That is really honestly what I am focused on from round one to round 12. I am prepared for a 12-rounder but I do believe in my ability, my counter-punching and all that type of stuff to definitely put a dent in Jermaine. But I am not here to talk, I am here to do what I have to do because I really want to win.

“Yeah, that is personal and to show my coach that I respect the time he has put in with me. In terms of entertaining, we don’t play boxing, but at the same time people from years back and the empires, they love people coming together and fighting. There will be entertainment regardless. I think we will see blood and I just really look forward to getting in there again. I’m so happy I’m fighting again because when you look at the champions now, it is just a shambles when you are trying to compete with mandatories and negotiations, honestly I can’t believe no fights have been made at championship level. I am so happy I can get back to work, get on with my job and I am looking forward to this assignment. I can’t wait honestly. I am really looking forward to it.”

“I will come out, do this, do that. As he said, it is by any means necessary. We are just here to do a job. I respect my opponent and may the best man win. One thing he said is he started eating right for this camp, he’s dealing with someone who has been living right from the get go. I have been putting in work from the day I started this business. It’s going to be a good fight because he’s up against a real one, for sure.”

Among Joshua vs Franklin undercard bouts, British heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley (15-0, 14 KOs) and American Michael Polite-Coffie (13-3, 10 KOs) battle it out for the vacant WBA Continental title. As well, West Midlands’ Galal Yafai (3-0, 2 KOs) defends his WBC International flyweight belt against Mexico’s Moises Calleros (36-10-1, 19 KOs). Plus, Austin Williams (13-0 9 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and River Wilson-Bent (14-2-1, 6 KOs) of Coventry meet in a ten-rounder at middleweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 2 live on DAZN and Kayo.