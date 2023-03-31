Search
Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin weigh-in results

Joshua vs Franklin at The O2 in London

Former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) takes on contender Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs) in the main event at The O2 in London, England on Saturday, April 1. The pair battles it out in the twelve-round heavyweight clash live stream on DAZN. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Among Joshua vs Franklin undercard bouts, Michael Polite-Coffie (13-3, 10 KOs) faces Fabio Wardley (15-0, 14 KOs) in a ten-rounder at heavyweight. In addition, River Wilson-Bent (14-2-1, 6 KOs) goes up against Austin Williams (13-0 9 KOs) in a ten-rounder at middleweight. Also on the card, Galal Yafai (3-0, 2 KOs) defends his WBC International flyweight title against Moises Calleros (36-10-1, 19 KOs) in a ten-round contest.

In Australia, the event airs live on Kayo pay-per-view on Sunday, April 2.

Get Joshua vs Franklin full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Joshua vs Franklin fight card

  • Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin, 12 rounds, heavyweight
  • Fabio Wardley vs. Michael Polite Coffie, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Galal Yafai vs. Moises Calleros, 10 rounds, flyweight – Yafai’s WBC International flyweight title
  • Austin Williams vs. River Wilson-Bent, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Campbell Hatton vs. Louis Fielding, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • John Hedges vs. Daniel Bocianski, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Jordan Flynn vs. Kane Baker, 8 rounds, super featherweight
  • Juergen Uldedaj vs. Benoit Huber, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Georgi Velichkov, 4 rounds, super lightweight
  • Peter Kadiru vs. Alen Lauriolle, 6 rounds, heavyweight
