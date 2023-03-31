Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin weigh-in results

Former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) takes on contender Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs) in the main event at The O2 in London, England on Saturday, April 1. The pair battles it out in the twelve-round heavyweight clash live stream on DAZN. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

Among Joshua vs Franklin undercard bouts, Michael Polite-Coffie (13-3, 10 KOs) faces Fabio Wardley (15-0, 14 KOs) in a ten-rounder at heavyweight. In addition, River Wilson-Bent (14-2-1, 6 KOs) goes up against Austin Williams (13-0 9 KOs) in a ten-rounder at middleweight. Also on the card, Galal Yafai (3-0, 2 KOs) defends his WBC International flyweight title against Moises Calleros (36-10-1, 19 KOs) in a ten-round contest.

In Australia, the event airs live on Kayo pay-per-view on Sunday, April 2.

Get Joshua vs Franklin full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Joshua vs Franklin fight card

Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin, 12 rounds, heavyweight

Fabio Wardley vs. Michael Polite Coffie, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Galal Yafai vs. Moises Calleros, 10 rounds, flyweight – Yafai’s WBC International flyweight title

Austin Williams vs. River Wilson-Bent, 10 rounds, middleweight

Campbell Hatton vs. Louis Fielding, 8 rounds, lightweight

John Hedges vs. Daniel Bocianski, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Jordan Flynn vs. Kane Baker, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Juergen Uldedaj vs. Benoit Huber, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Georgi Velichkov, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Peter Kadiru vs. Alen Lauriolle, 6 rounds, heavyweight