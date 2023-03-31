Bellator 293: Golm vs James prelims

Bellator 293: Golm vs James free prelims air live from Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA on Friday, March 31 leading to the main card live on Showtime.

Bellator 293 preliminary card looks as the following:

Christian Edwards vs. Rakim Cleveland

Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Vladimir Tokov

Lucas Brennan vs. Josh San Diego

Joey Davis vs. Jeff Creighton

Pam Sorenson vs. Sara Collins

Adam Piccolotti vs. Mandel Nallo

Maria Henderson vs. Mackenzie Stiller

Bryce Meredith vs. Brandon Carrillo

Randi Field vs. Ashley Cummins

Mike Hamel vs. Nick Browne

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, April 1.

Get Bellator 293 full fight card and start time.