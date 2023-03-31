Search
Bellator 293: Golm vs James prelims

Bellator 293: Golm vs James

Bellator 293: Golm vs James free prelims air live from Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA on Friday, March 31 leading to the main card live on Showtime.

Bellator 293 preliminary card looks as the following:

  • Christian Edwards vs. Rakim Cleveland
  • Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Vladimir Tokov
  • Lucas Brennan vs. Josh San Diego
  • Joey Davis vs. Jeff Creighton
  • Pam Sorenson vs. Sara Collins
  • Adam Piccolotti vs. Mandel Nallo
  • Maria Henderson vs. Mackenzie Stiller
  • Bryce Meredith vs. Brandon Carrillo
  • Randi Field vs. Ashley Cummins
  • Mike Hamel vs. Nick Browne

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, April 1.

Get Bellator 293 full fight card and start time.

