Kenshiro Teraji and Anthony Olascuaga square off in the main event live stream from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday, April 8. The 12-round contest pits unified WBC and WBA light flyweight champion and challenger, who replaces originally announced WBO titleholder Jonathan Gonzalez. The latter withdrew with an illness.

Teraji (20-1, 12 KOs) captured his first world title by defeating Ganigan Lopez for the WBC 108-pound strap. Teraji made eight defenses before losing the belt via 10th-round TKO to Masamichi Yabuki. The 31-year-old avenged the loss by stopping Yabuki in the third round of their rematch to regain the title. Teraji then notched his most impressive victory last November by stopping Hiroto Kyoguchi in the seventh round to unify the WBC and WBA championships.

Olascuaga (5-0, 3 KOs), a 24-year-old upstart from Los Angeles, turned pro in 2020 and won a regional flyweight belt in his third pro bout. He went 3-0 in 2022, toppling Gilberto Pedroza by unanimous decision in March, stopping the previously unbeaten Gustavo Perez Alvarez in six in May, and icing Marco Sustaita in one round last October. He makes his 108-pound debut against Teraji.

How to watch Kenshiro Teraji vs Anthony Olascuaga

Boxing fans can watch Kenshiro Teraji vs Anthony Olascuaga live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. The date is Saturday, April 8. The start time is scheduled for 3 am ET / 12 am PT.

Fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Teraji vs Olascuaga from practically anywhere.

Teraji vs Olascuaga undercard

The five-fight card also features Tenshin Nasukawa’s pro boxing debut. The former multi-division kickboxing champion faces Yuki Yonaha in a six-rounder at junior featherweight.

Among other Teraji vs Olascuaga undercard bouts, Takuma Inoue (17-1, 4 KOs) takes on Liborio Solis (35-6-1, 16 KOs). The pair battles it out in a 12-rounder for the vacant WBA bantamweight title. The younger brother of pound-for-pound phenom Naoya Inoue has won four straight fights since challenging Nordine Oubaali for the WBC crown. Solis, a former junior bantamweight world champion, will be making his fifth attempt at a bantamweight world title.

As well, Kiko Martinez (44-11-2, 31 KOs) meets Reiya Abe (24-3-1, 10 KOs) in a 12-round IBF featherweight world title eliminator. Spanish warrior Martinez is a two-weight world champion who hopes to regain the IBF featherweight crown currently held by Top Rank’s Luis Alberto Lopez. He is coming off a stunning fourth-round stoppage over European champion Jordan Gill. Abe has won five straight fights and has never been knocked out in the paid ranks.

In addition, Jin Sasaki (14-1-1, 13 KOs) defends WBO Asia Pacific welterweight title in a 12-rounder against Keita Obara (26-4-1, 23 KOs). The full lineup can be found below.

Teraji vs Olascuaga fight card

The announced Teraji vs Olascuaga fight card looks as the following:

Kenshiro Teraji vs. Anthony Olascuaga, 12 rounds, light flyweight – Teraji’s WBC and WBA titles

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Yuki Yonaha, 6 rounds, junior featherweight

Takuma Inoue vs. Liborio Solis, 12 rounds, bantamweight – vacant WBA bantamweight title

Kiko Martinez vs. Reiya Abe, 12 rounds, featherweight – IBF featherweight title eliminator

Jin Sasaki vs. Keita Obara, 12 rounds, welterweight – Sasaki’s WBO Asia Pacific welterweight title