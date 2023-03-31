Robeisy Ramirez primed for world title fight with confident in victory Isaac Dogboe

Cuba’s two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (11-1, 7 KOs) and Ghanaian-British former WBO junior featherweight champion Isaac Dogboe (24-2, 15 KOs) square off in the main event at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, April 1. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBO featherweight title. Ahead of their 12-round world championship bout live stream on ESPN+, the fighters hosted a final pre-fight press conference, previewed their matchup and came face to face.

Advertisements

Also partaking in the press conference were Glendora, California’s two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez (25-3, 15 KOs) and Texcoco, Mexico’sJose Enrique Vivas (22-2, 11 KOs), who meet in a 10-round featherweight co-main event. Plus, Tulsa-born heavyweight prospect Jeremiah Milton (8-0, 6 KOs), lightweight Emiliano Fernando Vargas (3-0, 2 KOs) and U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (7-0, 5 KOs). In addition, Jahi Tucker (9-0, 5 KOs) and Nikoloz Sekhniashvili (8-1, 6 KOs), who meet in an eight-round junior middleweight match.

Here is what the fighters had to say:

Robeisy Ramirez

“This title opportunity means everything. We are ready. I’ve come to fight the best. And now we are here. When I say that I’m ready, it’s because I’ve passed through the process. It’s all about the process. Life shows you that if you don’t pass through the process, things can happen. So, the opportunity has come at the right moment. I am ready.”

Robeisy Ramirez and Isaac Dogboe come face to face at the pre-fight press conference ahead of their bout for the vacant WBO featherweight title in Tulsa, OK | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“This camp has been totally different. We did lots of new things with my strength and conditioning coach. But we are ready for this fight, and for the fights that happen after.”

“[Trainer] Ismael Salas is a strategist. He is an excellent teacher. He has many world champions, and he has been doing this for many years. Salas has given me the confidence, the knowledge and dexterity to bring out the best of me in the ring. Working with him has been the best thing that has happened to my career.”

Isaac Dogboe

“I feel great. They say that the third time’s a charm. The first time was great. The second time wasn’t all that great. But I feel great about this trip.”

Isaac Dogboe at the pre-fight press conference in Tulsa, OK | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“I’m always hopeful. If I say I’m going to do something, I’m always going to show up. I thank God for giving me that mental fortitude. That’s why everything that has transpired in my boxing career has happened.”

“I have a second chance now. I know that Robeisy is tough. He is a good fighter. But I know that we will come out with the victory on April 1.”

Joet Gonzalez

“I’m always in the gym working really hard. Unfortunately, I didn’t get the win that night against Isaac Dogboe. The judges believed that Isaac won it. Now he’s in his position, and I’m in my position.”

Joet Gonzalez and Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas at the pre-fight press conference in Tulsa, OK | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“I expect another tough fight. I think people know the type of fighter I am. I’m here to fight the elite fighters. I’m here to be in tough fights.”

“I have three losses now. I’m 29. I need this victory because I still have a lot to prove.”

Jose Enrique Vivas

“I’m not scared of anyone. I know that he has Mexican blood like I do. When there are two Mexicans in the ring, it’s guaranteed to be a war. It will be a great show, and I will win.”

Joet Gonzalez and Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas at the pre-fight press conference in Tulsa, OK | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“For this camp, I was in Mexico for six weeks. Then, I spent four weeks with Manny Robles and Edgar Jasso. I feel like I have gotten a lot better. I feel better than ever. I’ve been working with them for years, so I feel great.”

Jahi Tucker

“I’ve been in this game for about three years now. I’m seasoned. I’m taking my steps to be the best fighter in the world. Slowly but surely, we are going to keep climbing. Niko, you got to be on the journey. You got to take this ‘L’ from me.”

Jahi Tucker and Nikoloz Sekhniashvili at the pre-fight press conference in Tulsa, OK | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Nikoloz Sekhniashvili

“I respect every fighter. And, of course, Jahi is a very good fighter. But I’m not going to give him a chance. I believing in showing, not telling. And I’m going to show everyone on Saturday.”

Jahi Tucker and Nikoloz Sekhniashvili at the pre-fight press conference in Tulsa, OK | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Emiliano Fernando Vargas

“It’s great to have the opportunity to step in there and showcase my skills. I’m blessed to do it with Top Rank. I’m ready to show the world that the legacy does continue, and I’m writing my story in the meantime. I’m excited. I’m ready. Another performance is coming.”

Emiliano Vargas at the pre-fight press conference in Tulsa, OK | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Jeremiah Milton

“It’s good to back home. It’s good to be back in my city Tulsa, Oklahoma. It’s been about eight months since I’ve been back home. Now I’m 8-0 and making my way up this ladder. I’m still pushing for my dream every day. It’s a special time, and I’m going to have my people here supporting me.”

In Australia, Ramirez vs Dogboe airs live on Sunday, April 2.