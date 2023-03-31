Robeisy Ramirez vs Isaac Dogboe weigh-in results

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (11-1, 7 KOs) and former WBO junior featherweight champion Isaac Dogboe (24-2, 15 KOs) square off in the world championship main event live on ESPN+ from Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, April 1. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBO featherweight title in the twelve-round clash. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, Jose Enrique Vivas (22-2, 11 KOs) takes on two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez (25-3, 13 KOs) in a ten-rounder at featherweight. Among Ramirez vs Dogboe undercard bouts, Jahi Tucker (9-0, 5 KOs) meets Nikoloz Sekhniashvili (8-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior middleweight. In addition, Emiliano Vargas (3-0, 2 KOs) goes up against Edgar Uvalle (2-3-2, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at lightweight. As well, Tiger Johnson (7-0, 5 KOs) faces Alfonso Olvera (12-7-3, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 2.

Get Ramirez vs Dogboe full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Ramirez vs Dogboe fight card

Main card

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe, 12 rounds, featherweight – vacant WBO featherweight title

Joet Gonzalez vs. Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas, 10 rounds, featherweight

Undercard

Jahi Tucker vs. Nikoloz Sekhniashvili, 8 rounds, junior middleweight

Emiliano Vargas vs. Edgar Uvalle, 4 rounds, lightweight

Rohan Polanco vs. Ricardo Quiroz, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Tiger Johnson vs. Alfonso Olvera, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Dante Benjamin Jr vs. Jasper McCargo, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Jeremiah Milton vs. Fabio Maldonado, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Abdullah Mason vs. Erick Garcia Benitez, 6 rounds, lightweight