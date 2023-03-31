In preparation for his upcoming fight on April 29 in Arlington, Texas, Vergil Ortiz, Jr. has had to pull out of his main event versus Eimantas Stanionis for the WBA Regular Welterweight World Championship due to a flare-up with rhabdomyolysis. Ortiz was diagnosed in March 2022 with the serious condition which can cause permanent organ damage and can be potentially fatal. He is expected to make a full recovery and return to the ring later this year.

“Vergil works tirelessly to prepare for his fights and this is of course a huge disappointment for Golden Boy, him and his family,” said Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “Despite this setback, I truly believe Vergil remains focused and will accomplish his goal of becoming a world champion this year and going on to become the top welterweight in the division.”

More information on the April 29 event will be announced shortly.