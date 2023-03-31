Search
Press Release

Vergil Ortiz Jr suffers flare-up from rhabdomyolysis, pulls out of fight against Eimantas Stanionis

Newswire
Vergil Ortiz Jr
Vergil Ortiz Jr | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Stanionis vs Ortiz Jr

In preparation for his upcoming fight on April 29 in Arlington, Texas, Vergil Ortiz, Jr. has had to pull out of his main event versus Eimantas Stanionis for the WBA Regular Welterweight World Championship due to a flare-up with rhabdomyolysis. Ortiz was diagnosed in March 2022 with the serious condition which can cause permanent organ damage and can be potentially fatal. He is expected to make a full recovery and return to the ring later this year.

Advertisements

“Vergil works tirelessly to prepare for his fights and this is of course a huge disappointment for Golden Boy, him and his family,” said Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “Despite this setback, I truly believe Vergil remains focused and will accomplish his goal of becoming a world champion this year and going on to become the top welterweight in the division.”

More information on the April 29 event will be announced shortly.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsPress Release

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097