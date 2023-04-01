All Access: Davis vs Garcia first-look clip

Showtime Sports has released a first-look clip of the buildup to the battle between undefeated three-division world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and unbeaten boxing sensation “King” Ryan Garcia highlighted in a new installment of the Emmy-winning series All Access. Episode One of the two-part series premieres Saturday, April 1 at 10:35 p.m. ET/ PT on Showtime and sets the stage for a modern-day dream matchup as five-time world champion Davis prepares to take on unbeaten megastar Garcia in the must-see Premier Boxing Champions event taking place Saturday, April 22 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The first episode of All Access: Davis vs. Garcia will kick off the two-part installment with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the volatile press tour with stops in New York and Los Angeles, defined by two dramatic face-offs and one fierce rivalry. After stepping off the stage with tensions heightened and stakes raised, All Access peels back the curtain to reveal how Davis and Garcia are planning to prove exactly what they each say they are: The face of boxing.