Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin prelims

Boxing
Before The Bell

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin prelims air live from The O2 in London, England on Saturday, April 1, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the bouts, John Hedges faces Daniel Bocianski in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight, Ziyad Almaayouf takes on Georgi Velichkov in a four-rounder at super lightweight, Jordan Flynn meets Kane Baker in an eight-rounder at super featherweight and Juergen Uldedaj duels Benoit Huber in an eight-rounder at cruiserweight. Kicking off the action, Peter Kadiru and Alen Lauriolle battle it out in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

In Australia, Joshua vs Franklin airs live on Main Event on Kayo on Sunday, April 2.

Get Joshua vs Franklin full fight card and start time.

