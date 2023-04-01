Bellator 293 airs live on Showtime from Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California on Saturday, March 31. In the main event, Marcelo Golm (10-3) and Daniel James (14-6-1) square off at heavyweight. In the co-main event, Cat Zingano (13-4) and Leah McCourt (7-2) battle it out at women’s featherweight.
Also on the card, John Salter (18-6) faces Aaron Jeffery (13-3) at middleweight. As well, Sullivan Cauley (5-0) takes on Luke Trainer (6-1) at light heavyweight. Plus, Archie Colgan (6-0) and Justin Montalvo (5-0) duel at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 1.
How to watch Bellator 293: Golm vs James
United States
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, March 31
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: 10 Play (free)
Date: Sunday, April 1
Time: 1 pm AEDT
Prelims: 10 am AEDT
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 293: Golm vs James from practically anywhere.
Bellator 293 fight card
Get Bellator 293: Golm vs James full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James
- Cat Zingano vs. Leah McCourt
- John Salter vs. Aaron Jeffery
- Archie Colgan vs. Justin Montalvo
- Sullivan Cauley vs. Luke Trainer
Preliminary card
- Christian Edwards vs. Rakim Cleveland
- Mike Hamel def. Nick Browne by TKO (strikes, R1 at 0:42)
- Adam Piccolotti def. Mandel Nallo by submission (rear-naked choke, R3 at 4:26)
- Sara Collins def. Pam Sorenson by submission (armbar, R1 at 2:43)
- Jeff Creighton def. Joey Davis by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Lucas Brennan def. Josh San Diego by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 2:14)
- Vladimir Tokov def. Lance Gibson Jr. by KO (punch, R1 at 1:02)
- Randi Field def. Ashley Cummins by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Bryce Meredith def. Brandon Carrillo by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 3:11)
- Mackenzie Stiller def. Maria Henderson by submission (armbar, R1 at 3:17)