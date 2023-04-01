Search
Bellator 293 results, Golm vs James

Stream Bellator 293 Golm vs James results live from Temecula, California
Marcelo Golm vs Daniel James faceoff | Lucas Noonan/Bellator MMA

Bellator 293: Golm vs James

Bellator 293 airs live on Showtime from Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California on Saturday, March 31. In the main event, Marcelo Golm (10-3) and Daniel James (14-6-1) square off at heavyweight. In the co-main event, Cat Zingano (13-4) and Leah McCourt (7-2) battle it out at women’s featherweight.

Also on the card, John Salter (18-6) faces Aaron Jeffery (13-3) at middleweight. As well, Sullivan Cauley (5-0) takes on Luke Trainer (6-1) at light heavyweight. Plus, Archie Colgan (6-0) and Justin Montalvo (5-0) duel at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 1.

How to watch Bellator 293: Golm vs James

United States

Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, March 31
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: 10 Play (free)
Date: Sunday, April 1
Time: 1 pm AEDT
Prelims: 10 am AEDT

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 293: Golm vs James from practically anywhere.

Bellator 293 fight card

Get Bellator 293: Golm vs James full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James
  • Cat Zingano vs. Leah McCourt
  • John Salter vs. Aaron Jeffery
  • Archie Colgan vs. Justin Montalvo
  • Sullivan Cauley vs. Luke Trainer

Preliminary card

  • Christian Edwards vs. Rakim Cleveland
  • Mike Hamel def. Nick Browne by TKO (strikes, R1 at 0:42)
  • Adam Piccolotti def. Mandel Nallo by submission (rear-naked choke, R3 at 4:26)
  • Sara Collins def. Pam Sorenson by submission (armbar, R1 at 2:43)
  • Jeff Creighton def. Joey Davis by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Lucas Brennan def. Josh San Diego by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 2:14)
  • Vladimir Tokov def. Lance Gibson Jr. by KO (punch, R1 at 1:02)
  • Randi Field def. Ashley Cummins by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Bryce Meredith def. Brandon Carrillo by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 3:11)
  • Mackenzie Stiller def. Maria Henderson by submission (armbar, R1 at 3:17)
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

