Bellator 293 airs live on Showtime from Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California on Saturday, March 31. In the main event, Marcelo Golm (10-3) and Daniel James (14-6-1) square off at heavyweight. In the co-main event, Cat Zingano (13-4) and Leah McCourt (7-2) battle it out at women’s featherweight.

Also on the card, John Salter (18-6) faces Aaron Jeffery (13-3) at middleweight. As well, Sullivan Cauley (5-0) takes on Luke Trainer (6-1) at light heavyweight. Plus, Archie Colgan (6-0) and Justin Montalvo (5-0) duel at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 1.

How to watch Bellator 293: Golm vs James

United States

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Saturday, March 31

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: 10 Play (free)

Date: Sunday, April 1

Time: 1 pm AEDT

Prelims: 10 am AEDT

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 293: Golm vs James from practically anywhere.

Bellator 293 fight card

Get Bellator 293: Golm vs James full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James

Cat Zingano vs. Leah McCourt

John Salter vs. Aaron Jeffery

Archie Colgan vs. Justin Montalvo

Sullivan Cauley vs. Luke Trainer

Preliminary card

Christian Edwards vs. Rakim Cleveland

Mike Hamel def. Nick Browne by TKO (strikes, R1 at 0:42)

Adam Piccolotti def. Mandel Nallo by submission (rear-naked choke, R3 at 4:26)

Sara Collins def. Pam Sorenson by submission (armbar, R1 at 2:43)

Jeff Creighton def. Joey Davis by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Lucas Brennan def. Josh San Diego by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 2:14)

Vladimir Tokov def. Lance Gibson Jr. by KO (punch, R1 at 1:02)

Randi Field def. Ashley Cummins by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Bryce Meredith def. Brandon Carrillo by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 3:11)

Mackenzie Stiller def. Maria Henderson by submission (armbar, R1 at 3:17)