The next edition of ShoBox: The New Generation airs live on Showtime on Friday, April 7 from Cache Creek Casino in Brooks, California. The three-fight card suffered a change, with a new co-feature pitting Jahyae Brown and Guido Emmanuel Schramm in a ten-rounder at super welterweight. The bout replaces a previously announced matchup between Frency Fortunato and Neri Romero that fell off due to an injury suffered by the latter.

Advertisements

Jahyae Brown (13-0, 9 KOs) was in action in March when he scored a unanimous decision against Denis Okoth. Before that he stopped Jader Alves de Oliveira in the first round and earned a UD against Keane McMahon. The native of Schenectady, New York, who turned pro in 2019, had compiled a 80-4 record in the amateurs winning the New York Silver Gloves, as well as Elite National Silver Gloves Championship in 2015, and a year later reached the semifinals of the U-19 Nationals. The 23-year-old also advanced through the Junior Olympic Trials and competed in the USA National Junior Olympic Tournament.

Guido Emmanuel Schramm (15-1-1, 9 KOs) last fought in August 2022 when he defeated Jonathan Wilson Sanchez by unanimous decision and recorded his second win in a row. Prior to that he stopped Jose Alberto Vargas in the third round to rebound from the defeat by UD against Cristian Javier Ayala last March. The 27-year-old from Moreno, Buenos Aires, Argentina, started boxing ten years ago, secured 45-4 as an amateur and won six national titles.

On the top of fight card, Shinard Bunch (20-1-1, 16 KOs) from Queens, New York returns against fellow-unbeaten Bryan Flores (23-0-1, 13 KOs) of Mexico in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. The eight-round super welterweight telecast opener features undefeated Robert Terry (9-0, 3 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey and Raul Garcia (12-0, 10 KOs) of Dominican Republic.

The current ShoBox: The New Generation lineup for April 7 looks as the following:

Shinard Bunch vs. Bryan Flores, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Jahyae Brown vs. Guido Emmanuel Schramm, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Raul Garcia vs. Robert Terry, 8 rounds, super welterweight