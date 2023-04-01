Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) and Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs) battle it in the main event live stream from The O2 in London, England on Saturday, April 1. The contest features British former two-time unified heavyweight champion up against American contender from Saginaw, Michigan. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout at heavyweight. In Australia, the fight card airs live on Sunday, April 2.
The co-main event is a ten-round heavyweight bout between Ipswich undefeated Fabio Wardley (15-0, 14 KOs) and Michael Polite-Coffie (13-3, 10 KOs) of Bronx, New York. Also on the card, Galal Yafai (3-0, 2 KOs) of Birmingham, West Midlands and Mexico’s Moises Calleros (36-10-1, 19 KOs) duel in a ten-rounder at flyweight.
As well, Hyde’s Campbell Hatton (10-0, 3 KOs) and Tamworth’s Louis Fielding (10-7, 1 KOs) meet in an eight-rounder at lightweight. In addition, Austin Williams (13-0 9 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and River Wilson-Bent (14-2-1, 6 KOs) of Coventry faceoff in a ten-rounder at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin
UK and USA
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, April 1
Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
Prelims: 4 pm BST / 11 am ET / 8 am PT
Australia
Broadcast: DAZN and Kayo
Date: Sunday, April 2
Time: 4 am AEST
Prelims: 1 am AEST
Joshua vs Franklin fight card
Get Joshua vs Franklin full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin, 12 rounds, heavyweight
- Fabio Wardley vs. Michael Polite Coffie, 10 rounds, heavyweight
- Galal Yafai vs. Moises Calleros, 10 rounds, flyweight
- Campbell Hatton vs. Louis Fielding, 8 rounds, lightweight
- Austin Williams vs. River Wilson-Bent, 10 rounds, middleweight
Undercard
- John Hedges vs. Daniel Bocianski, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
- Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Georgi Velichkov, 4 rounds, super lightweight
- Jordan Flynn vs. Kane Baker, 8 rounds, super featherweight
- Juergen Uldedaj vs. Benoit Huber, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
- Peter Kadiru vs. Alen Lauriolle, 6 rounds, heavyweight