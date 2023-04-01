Roy Jones Jr: The problem with boxing is that everyone is scared to lose

Boxing hall of famer Roy Jones Jr and former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis square off in a boxing match live on pay-per-view from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Saturday, April 1. Ahead of their six-round heavyweight bout, the fighters hosted a final press conference, previewed their clash and came face to face. The contest headlines the fourth edition of “Gamebred Boxing” presented by Jorge Masvidal.

“It’s fun to still be able to do what I love doing, said Roy Jones Jr (66-9, 47 KOs), who made his pro boxing debut at the age of 20 in May 1989. “I’m looking forward to an awesome event come Saturday night.”

“I challenged myself to make the 200-pound weight for this fight. You don’t want to be the guy who can’t set an example. I’ve always wanted to set a good example.”

“Masvidal is promoting a fight this week and fighting next week, and there’s nobody else doing anything like that. That’s what really got my attention.”

“The problem with boxing is that everyone is scared to lose,” said the 54-year-old native of Pensacola, Florida, who held world titles in four different weight classes. “If you don’t fight the best opponent out there, then you’re just wasting time. If you want to be the best, you have to go take the test.”

“I just love to fight. To be in here with an amazing group of athletes and people, I feel like I’m in heaven.”

“If I show that at 54-years-old, that I can dedicate myself to a training camp and get back down to weight, that’s going to say a lot for the fighters I train. They can’t give me any more excuses.”

‘I can’t wait to fight one of the greatest of all time in boxing’

Goin up against “RJ” and battling it out in front of his hometown crowd, Pettis, 36, is making his pro boxing debut.

“It feels good to be back in Milwaukee,” said Anthony Pettis whose MMA record is 5-14. “Last time I was here I won the UFC world title 10 years ago. To be back now fighting a legend like Roy Jones Jr. is a blessing.”

“This is amazing timing to be back here fighting. It’s great to see the growth of this city and this arena. When I was fighting last time it wasn’t like this, so it’s really cool to be performing in my city.”

“When I came up in this city there weren’t a lot of names coming up from here. Now we’re paving the way and we’ve made this city a hub for combat sports. It’s cool to be able to put the spotlight on them.”

“I’m excited to be back in Milwaukee to perform in front of my family, friends and people who have supported me throughout my career.”

“I can’t wait to fight one of the greatest of all time in boxing. This is a dream come true. The fight gods have blessed me with this one.”

“Milwaukee, thank you for hosting us, I hope that everyone comes out for a great night of boxing.”

Among the bouts featured on Jones vs Pettis PPV undercard, former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort faces fellow Brazilian and former Strikeforce middleweight champion Ronaldo Souza in a six-rounder at heavyweight. As well, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo meets former MMA rival and UFC contender Jeremy Stephens in a six-rounder at welterweight. Also on the card, former UFC fighters Pearl Gonzalez and Gina Mazany duel in a six-rounder at featherweight. Plus, undefeated former NABF champion Luis Feliciano goes up against Clarence Booth in an eight-rounder at super lightweight.

In addition, undefeated Devin Cushing battles Damian David Marchiano in a six-rounder at super featherweight. Kicking off the action, MMA and Bareknuckle fighter Dillon Cleckler takes on fellow bareknuckle competitor Josh Burns in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

In Australia, Roy Jones Jr vs Anthony Pettis airs live stream on FITE on Sunday, April 2.