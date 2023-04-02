Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin full fight video highlights

Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin squared off in the main event live on DAZN from The O2 in London on Saturday, April 1. The contest featured British former two-time unified heavyweight champion up against American contender from Saginaw, Michigan.

The scheduled for 12 rounds bout went the full distance. In the end on judge scored the fight 118-111, while two other judges had it 117-111, all in favor of “AJ”.

With the victory, by unanimous decision Anthony Joshua improved to 25-3, 22 KOs and rebounded from a pair of losses to reigning unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk last August in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and in September 2021 back in London. Jermaine Franklin dropped to 21-2, 14 KOs and suffered the second defeat in a row, after failing his UK debut by majority decision against Dillian Whyte last November.

“If that was a knockout… It’s important to get the win,” Joshua said post-fight when asked whether knockout was important. “Someone else will knock him out, probably. From Britain, I reckon. Jermaine has got a good duck and dive style. There was opportunity there, but he knew how to tuck up, respect to him, he’s done well. Well done to him and his team for preparing. I should have knocked him out, but what can I say now? It’s done. On to the next.”

When asked who he wanted to fight next, Joshua said: “I know who the fans want. I would 100 percent be honored to compete for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world [against current champion Tyson Fury]. Wherever you are, if you are listening, you know my management, you know my promoter. Hopefully we can get it done sooner or later, we are not getting any younger. And I can’t wait to get back to Texas, develop and push on, because there is a bigger fight. You know how one fight leads on to another. I can’t wait to get the next big fight.”

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, April 2.

