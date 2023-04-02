Dante Benjamin Jr (6-0, 4 KOs) came out on top and improved his unbeaten record when he faced Jasper McCargo (4-4-2, 2 KOs) at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, April 1. The bout was featured on the card topped by Robeisy Ramirez vs Isaac Dogboe for the vacant WBO featherweight title live stream on ESPN+.

A native of Cleveland, Ohio dominated and stopped his opponent from Monterey, California in the second round of the their scheduled for six rounds light heavyweight matchup. On the way to victory Benjamin once sent McCargo to the canvas in the opening round and four times in Round 2. The time of stoppage was 2:18.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 2.

