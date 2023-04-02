Fabio Wardley (16-0, 15 KOs) took the win and improved his unbeaten record when he faced Michael Polite Coffie (13-4, 10 KOs) at The O2 in London on Saturday, April 1. The scheduled for ten rounds bout served as the co-feature on the card topped by Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

The Ipswich heavyweight defeated his opponent from Bronx, New York via TKO, after the referee stepped in to call it a day at 45 seconds into the fourth round, following a series of punches from the representative of the country-host. The latter was not happy with the stoppage.

Michael Polite-Coffie is not happy with the stoppage | Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Fabio Wardley TKO’s Michael Polite Coffie in Round 4

It's ALL OVER, @Fabio_Wardley smells blood, unloads and the ref waves it off ?#JoshuaFranklin pic.twitter.com/wmUc7PzJDI — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 1, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 2.

Get Joshua vs Franklin full fight card results.