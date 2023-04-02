Roy Jones Jr (66-9, 47 KOs boxing) and Anthony Pettis (25-14 MMA) battles it out in the main event live stream from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Saturday, April 1. The contest features boxing hall of famer and four-division world champion from Pensacola, Florida up against former UFC lightweight champion and hometown favorite. The pair squares off in the scheduled for six rounds bout at heavyweight. In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, April 2.

In the six-round heavyweight co-main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort (1-0, 1 KO) goes up against fellow-Brazilian and former Strikeforce middleweight champion Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. Also on the card, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo faces fellow former MMA rival and UFC fighter Jeremy Stephens in a six-rounder at welterweight. As well, former NABF super lightweight titleholder Luis Feliciano (16-0, 8 KOs) and Clarence Booth (21-7, 13 KOs) duel in an eight-rounder at super lightweight.

Plus, Devin Cushing (12-0, 9 KOs) and Damian David Marchiano (18-11-1, 7 KOs) faceoff in a six-rounder at super featherweight. In addition, Pearl Gonzalez (2-0, 1 KOs) takes on fellow former UFC fighter Gina Mazany in a six-rounder at featherweight. Kicking off the action, Dillon Cleckler and Josh Burns meet in a six-rounder at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Roy Jones Jr vs Anthony Pettis

United States

Broadcast: InDEMAND, PPV.com, UFC Fight Pass PPV

Date: Saturday, April 1

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, April 2

Time: 11 am AEST

Prelims: 9 am AEST

Other countries

Jones vs Pettis live stream in selected markets is available on FITE.

Fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Jones vs Pettis from practically anywhere.

Gamebred Boxing 4: Jones vs Pettis fight card

Get Gamebred Boxing 4: Jones vs Pettis full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Roy Jones Jr vs Anthony Pettis, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Vitor Belfort vs. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens, 6 rounds, welterweight

Luis Feliciano vs. Clarence Booth, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Devin Cushing vs. Damian David Marchiano, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Pearl Gonzalez vs. Gina Mazany, 6 rounds, featherweight

Dillon Cleckler vs. Josh Burns, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

Bi Nguyen vs. Andy Nguyen, 4 rounds, bantamweight

Joe Riggs vs. Markus Perez, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Mandeep Jangra vs. Ryan Reber, 4 Rounds Lightweights

Javier Zamarron vs. Roberto Armas, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Cade Howell vs. Christopher Wingate, 4 rounds, welterweight

Danielle Wynn vs. Danielle Cohen, 4 rounds, lightweight bout

Gamebred Boxing 4: Jones vs Pettis results