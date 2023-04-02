Search
Boxing

Jahi Tucker gets point deducted, defeats Nikoloz Sekhniashvili by decision

Parviz Iskenderov
Ramirez vs Dogboe

Jahi Tucker (10-0, 5 KOs) extended his unbeaten record when he faced Nikoloz Sekhniashvili (8-2, 6 KOs) at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, April 1. The bout was featured on the top of prelims leading to the main card topped by Robeisy Ramirez vs Isaac Dogboe for the vacant WBO featherweight title live stream on ESPN+.

A native of Queens, New York, who got a point deducted in the fourth round for hitting on the break, defeated his Gori, Georgia-born opponent, residing in Davie, Florida by unanimous decision. After eight rounds at junior middleweight all three scores were 77-74.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 2.

Get Ramirez vs Dogboe full fight card results.

