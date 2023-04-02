Jeremiah Milton takes decision against Fabio Maldonado

Jeremiah Milton (9-0, 6 KOs) came out victorious against Fabio Maldonado (29-7, 28 KOs) when the pair squared off at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, April 1. The contest was featured on the card, headlined by Robeisy Ramirez vs Isaac Dogboe for the vacant WBO featherweight world title, live stream on ESPN+.

A native of Tulsa, Oklahoma defeated his opponent from Brazil, who got a pointed deducted for headbutt in Round 6 and another for holding in the eighth, by unanimous decision. After eight rounds at heavyweight, the scores were 80-70, 80-70, 78-72.

Jeremiah Milton añade otra victoria a su récord ? #RamirezDogboe pic.twitter.com/qGNjUxIKOK — Top Rank en Español (@trboxeo) April 2, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 2.

