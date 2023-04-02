Search
Jeremiah Milton takes decision against Fabio Maldonado

Parviz Iskenderov
Jeremiah Milton defeats Fabio Maldonado by decision
Jeremiah Milton vs Fabio Maldonado | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Ramirez vs Dogboe

Jeremiah Milton (9-0, 6 KOs) came out victorious against Fabio Maldonado (29-7, 28 KOs) when the pair squared off at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, April 1. The contest was featured on the card, headlined by Robeisy Ramirez vs Isaac Dogboe for the vacant WBO featherweight world title, live stream on ESPN+.

A native of Tulsa, Oklahoma defeated his opponent from Brazil, who got a pointed deducted for headbutt in Round 6 and another for holding in the eighth, by unanimous decision. After eight rounds at heavyweight, the scores were 80-70, 80-70, 78-72.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 2.

Get Ramirez vs Dogboe full fight card results.

