Joet Gonzalez earns decision against Jose Enrique Vivas in ten-round clash

Two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez (26-3, 13 KOs) came out victorious when he faced Jose Enrique Vivas (22-3, 11 KOs) at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, April 1. The bout served as the co-feature on the card topped by Robeisy Ramirez vs Isaac Dogboe for the vacant WBO featherweight title live stream on ESPN+.

Los Angeles-based native of Glendora, California defeated his Texcoco, Mexico-born opponent, residing in Montebello, California, by unanimous decision. After ten rounds at featherweight the scores were 99-91, 98-92 and 98-92.

In his attempts to secure world title, Gonzalez fell short against Shakur Stevenson and Emanuel Navarrete.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 2.

