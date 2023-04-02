PFL 1: Loughnane vs Moraes airs live stream from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, April 1. The fight card kicks off 2023 Regular Season, featuring MMA bouts in the featherweight and light heavyweight classes. In the main event, 2022 featherweight champion Brendan Loughnane faces off Marlon Moraes. In the co-main event, 2022 light heavyweight champion Robert Wilkinson takes on Thiago Santos.
Also on the card, Krzysztof Jotko goes up against Will Fleury at light heavyweight. As well, Movlid Khaybulaev and Ryoji Kudo square off at featherweight. Kicking off the action, Bubba Jenkins and Chris Wade battle it out also at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 2.
How to watch PFL 1: Loughnane vs Moraes
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, April 1
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Sunday, April 2
Time: 11 am AEST
Prelims: 8 am AEST
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream PFL 1: Loughnane vs Moraes from practically anywhere.
PFL 1 results
Get PFL 1: Loughnane vs Moraes full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Brendan Loughnane vs. Marlon Moraes
- Rob Wilkinson vs. Thiago Santos
- Krzysztof Jotko vs. Will Fleury
- Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Ryoji Kudo
- Bubba Jenkins vs. Chris Wade
Preliminary card
- Marthin Hamlet vs. Mohammad Fakhreddine
- Josh Silveira vs. Sam Kei
- Alejandro Flores vs. Daniel Torres
- Jo Sungbin vs. Jesus Pinedo
- Delan Monte vs. Ty Flores
- Cory Hendricks vs. Impa Kasanganay