PFL 1: Loughnane vs Moraes airs live stream from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, April 1. The fight card kicks off 2023 Regular Season, featuring MMA bouts in the featherweight and light heavyweight classes. In the main event, 2022 featherweight champion Brendan Loughnane faces off Marlon Moraes. In the co-main event, 2022 light heavyweight champion Robert Wilkinson takes on Thiago Santos.

Advertisements

Also on the card, Krzysztof Jotko goes up against Will Fleury at light heavyweight. As well, Movlid Khaybulaev and Ryoji Kudo square off at featherweight. Kicking off the action, Bubba Jenkins and Chris Wade battle it out also at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 2.

How to watch PFL 1: Loughnane vs Moraes

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, April 1

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport

Date: Sunday, April 2

Time: 11 am AEST

Prelims: 8 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream PFL 1: Loughnane vs Moraes from practically anywhere.

PFL 1 results

Get PFL 1: Loughnane vs Moraes full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Brendan Loughnane vs. Marlon Moraes

Rob Wilkinson vs. Thiago Santos

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Will Fleury

Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Ryoji Kudo

Bubba Jenkins vs. Chris Wade

Preliminary card

Marthin Hamlet vs. Mohammad Fakhreddine

Josh Silveira vs. Sam Kei

Alejandro Flores vs. Daniel Torres

Jo Sungbin vs. Jesus Pinedo

Delan Monte vs. Ty Flores

Cory Hendricks vs. Impa Kasanganay