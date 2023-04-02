Search
PFL 1 results, Loughnane vs Moraes

Newswire
Stream PFL 1 Loughnane vs Moraes results live from Las Vegas
Brendan Loughnane vs Marlon Moraes faceoff | PFL MMA

2023 PFL Regular Season

PFL 1: Loughnane vs Moraes airs live stream from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, April 1. The fight card kicks off 2023 Regular Season, featuring MMA bouts in the featherweight and light heavyweight classes. In the main event, 2022 featherweight champion Brendan Loughnane faces off Marlon Moraes. In the co-main event, 2022 light heavyweight champion Robert Wilkinson takes on Thiago Santos.

Also on the card, Krzysztof Jotko goes up against Will Fleury at light heavyweight. As well, Movlid Khaybulaev and Ryoji Kudo square off at featherweight. Kicking off the action, Bubba Jenkins and Chris Wade battle it out also at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 2.

How to watch PFL 1: Loughnane vs Moraes

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, April 1
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Sunday, April 2
Time: 11 am AEST
Prelims: 8 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream PFL 1: Loughnane vs Moraes from practically anywhere.

PFL 1 results

Get PFL 1: Loughnane vs Moraes full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Brendan Loughnane vs. Marlon Moraes
  • Rob Wilkinson vs. Thiago Santos
  • Krzysztof Jotko vs. Will Fleury
  • Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Ryoji Kudo
  • Bubba Jenkins vs. Chris Wade

Preliminary card

  • Marthin Hamlet vs. Mohammad Fakhreddine
  • Josh Silveira vs. Sam Kei
  • Alejandro Flores vs. Daniel Torres
  • Jo Sungbin vs. Jesus Pinedo
  • Delan Monte vs. Ty Flores
  • Cory Hendricks vs. Impa Kasanganay
