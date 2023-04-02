Search
Rob Wilkinson on top with UD against Thiago Santos at PFL 1

Parviz Iskenderov
Rob Wilkinson defeats Thiago Santos by decision
Rob Wilkinson delivers jab in his bout against Thiago Santos | PFL MMA

2023 PFL Regular Season

Australian MMA fighter Robert Wilkinson came out victorious when he faced Brazilian Thiago Santos at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, April 1. The bout served as the co-main event on PFL 1: Loughnane vs Moraes live stream on ESPN+. The fight card kicked off 2023 Regular Season.

The 31-year-old native of Hobart, Tasmania, who lifted the 2022 PFL light heavyweight championship, defeated the 39-year-old former UFC light heavyweight title challenger from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, by unanimous decision. After three rounds all three scores were 29-28.

With the victory, Wilkinson improved to 18-2 and secured his seventh win in a row and earned three points. Santos, who made his PFL debut, dropped to 22-12 and suffered his third straight defeat.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 2.

Get PFL 1: Loughnane vs Moraes full fight card results.

