Robeisy Ramirez vs Isaac Dogboe full fight video highlights

Robeisy Ramirez vs Isaac Dogboe squared off in the main event live on ESPN+ from Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, April 1. The contest featured Cuba’s two-time Olympic gold medalist up against Ghanaian-British former WBO super featherweight champion. The pair battled it out for the vacant WBO featherweight title. The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout went the full distance.

Advertisements

Ramirez came out victorious by unanimous decision, flooring Dogboe in the final round along the way. The latter disputed the knockdown as a slip. The scores were 117-110, 118-109 and 119-108.

With the victory, Robeisy Ramirez improved to 12-1, 7 KOs and became a new WBO featherweight champion.

“I’m living a new stage in my life,” Ramirez said post-fight. “This is a new history that I’m writing, and I did everything I had to do. As an Olympian, I won two Olympic gold medals, and now I can call myself a champion.”

“All the respect to a warrior like Isaac Dogboe. He has my admiration, and all it took was me listening to this genius, Ismael Salas, because I did that, and he led me to victory.”

“I believe things happened for a reason. If it wasn’t for that loss in my pro debut, I would have never ended up with Ismael Salas. Yordenis Ugas never would’ve told me, ‘You have to move to Vegas, you have to change your life,’ and I never would have gotten this team together to be where I am today.”

Isaac Dogboe dropped to 24-3, 15 KOs and failed his attempt to become a two-division world champion.

“Let’s run it back,” Dogboe said. “That’s all I have to say. He’s a great fighter.”

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, April 2.

Get Ramirez vs Dogboe full fight card results.