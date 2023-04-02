Search
Boxing

Robeisy Ramirez vs Isaac Dogboe full fight video highlights

Newswire

Ramirez defeats Dogboe to lift vacant WBO featherweight title live from Tulsa, OK

Robeisy Ramirez vs Isaac Dogboe squared off in the main event live on ESPN+ from Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, April 1. The contest featured Cuba’s two-time Olympic gold medalist up against Ghanaian-British former WBO super featherweight champion. The pair battled it out for the vacant WBO featherweight title. The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout went the full distance.

Advertisements

Ramirez came out victorious by unanimous decision, flooring Dogboe in the final round along the way. The latter disputed the knockdown as a slip. The scores were 117-110, 118-109 and 119-108.

With the victory, Robeisy Ramirez improved to 12-1, 7 KOs and became a new WBO featherweight champion.

“I’m living a new stage in my life,” Ramirez said post-fight. “This is a new history that I’m writing, and I did everything I had to do. As an Olympian, I won two Olympic gold medals, and now I can call myself a champion.”

“All the respect to a warrior like Isaac Dogboe. He has my admiration, and all it took was me listening to this genius, Ismael Salas, because I did that, and he led me to victory.”

“I believe things happened for a reason. If it wasn’t for that loss in my pro debut, I would have never ended up with Ismael Salas. Yordenis Ugas never would’ve told me, ‘You have to move to Vegas, you have to change your life,’ and I never would have gotten this team together to be where I am today.”

Isaac Dogboe dropped to 24-3, 15 KOs and failed his attempt to become a two-division world champion.

“Let’s run it back,” Dogboe said. “That’s all I have to say. He’s a great fighter.”

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, April 2.

Get Ramirez vs Dogboe full fight card results.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResultsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097