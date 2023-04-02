Search
Boxing

Roy Jones Jr vs Anthony Pettis full fight video highlights

Newswire

Gamebred Boxing 4: Jones vs Pettis

Roy Jones Jr and Anthony Pettis squared off in the main event live on pay-per-view from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Saturday, April 1. The contest featured boxing hall of famer and four-division world champion from Pensacola, Florida up against former UFC lightweight champion and hometown favorite. The scheduled for eight rounds bout went the full distance. In the end, one judge had it 76-76, while two other judges scored the fight 77-75 and 78-74 in favor of “Showtime”.

Advertisements

With the victory, by majority decision, 36-year-old Anthony Pettis, who compiled a 25-14 record in MMA, made his successful pro boxing debut. 54-year-old Roy Jones Jr dropped to 66-10, 47 KOs and made his first appearance inside the ring in a pro fight since February 2018, following an eight-round exhibition with Mike Tyson in November 2020.

Check out Roy Jones Jr vs Anthony Pettis full fight video highlights below.

Jones vs Pettis full fight video highlights

Anthony Pettis makes his ring walk.

Here comes Roy Jones Jr.

Fighters’ introduction.

Flying fists.

Verdict.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 2.

Get Jones vs Pettis full fight card results.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097