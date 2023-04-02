Roy Jones Jr vs Anthony Pettis full fight video highlights

Roy Jones Jr and Anthony Pettis squared off in the main event live on pay-per-view from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Saturday, April 1. The contest featured boxing hall of famer and four-division world champion from Pensacola, Florida up against former UFC lightweight champion and hometown favorite. The scheduled for eight rounds bout went the full distance. In the end, one judge had it 76-76, while two other judges scored the fight 77-75 and 78-74 in favor of “Showtime”.
With the victory, by majority decision, 36-year-old Anthony Pettis, who compiled a 25-14 record in MMA, made his successful pro boxing debut. 54-year-old Roy Jones Jr dropped to 66-10, 47 KOs and made his first appearance inside the ring in a pro fight since February 2018, following an eight-round exhibition with Mike Tyson in November 2020.
In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 2.
