Roy Jones Jr and Anthony Pettis squared off in the main event live on pay-per-view from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Saturday, April 1. The contest featured boxing hall of famer and four-division world champion from Pensacola, Florida up against former UFC lightweight champion and hometown favorite. The scheduled for eight rounds bout went the full distance. In the end, one judge had it 76-76, while two other judges scored the fight 77-75 and 78-74 in favor of “Showtime”.

With the victory, by majority decision, 36-year-old Anthony Pettis, who compiled a 25-14 record in MMA, made his successful pro boxing debut. 54-year-old Roy Jones Jr dropped to 66-10, 47 KOs and made his first appearance inside the ring in a pro fight since February 2018, following an eight-round exhibition with Mike Tyson in November 2020.

Check out Roy Jones Jr vs Anthony Pettis full fight video highlights below.

Jones vs Pettis full fight video highlights

Anthony Pettis makes his ring walk.

The kid's a legend in Wisconsin. It's main event time!!#GamebredBoxing4 pic.twitter.com/uBn3JNXbge — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 2, 2023

Here comes Roy Jones Jr.

Soak it in, fight fans. One of the greatest to ever do it. Give us one more main event, RJJ!!#GamebredBoxing4 pic.twitter.com/3XbcLkWKRu — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 2, 2023

Fighters’ introduction.

Your official introductions!! Nothing left to do but throw down!#GamebredBoxing4 pic.twitter.com/acdlDRMMiW — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 2, 2023

Flying fists.

Roy Jones Jr. smirks at Anthony Pettis after some quick footwork pic.twitter.com/IpOEXJGs5a — UFE (@ufeworld) April 2, 2023

Roy Jones Jr. lands his signature left hook on Anthony Pettis pic.twitter.com/4tv3gedsLh — UFE (@ufeworld) April 2, 2023

Round 6 is on the way! pic.twitter.com/W5EZE6PQOZ — UFE (@ufeworld) April 2, 2023

Will we see a KO in round 8?? pic.twitter.com/42UGBKo5mI — UFE (@ufeworld) April 2, 2023

ACTION PACKED! Both Jones Jr. & Pettis are looking good going into the 8th round pic.twitter.com/HtcdZQDQYE — UFE (@ufeworld) April 2, 2023

ANTHONY PETTIS WOBBLES ROY JONES JR. LATE IN TGE 8th pic.twitter.com/Kas3RCzHVf — UFE (@ufeworld) April 2, 2023

Verdict.

Anthony Showtime Pettis gets the decision victory over Roy Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/sT6yOXPyJq — UFE (@ufeworld) April 2, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 2.

