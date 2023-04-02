Search
Tiger Johnson defeats Alfonso Olvera by decision

Parviz Iskenderov
Tiger Johnson with team post-win against Alfonso Olvera | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Ramirez vs Dogboe

Tiger Johnson (8-0, 5 KOs) came out victorious when he faced Alfonso Olvera (12-8-3, 3 KOs) at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, April 1. The junior welterweight bout was featured on the card headlined by Robeisy Ramirez vs Isaac Dogboe for the vacant WBO featherweight title live stream on ESPN+. The native of Cleveland, Ohio, who represented the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympic, defeated his opponent from Nogales, Mexico by unanimous decision. After eight rounds all three judges scored the fight 80-72.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 2.

More
BoxingNewsResults

