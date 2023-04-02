Tiger Johnson defeats Alfonso Olvera by decision

Tiger Johnson (8-0, 5 KOs) came out victorious when he faced Alfonso Olvera (12-8-3, 3 KOs) at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, April 1. The junior welterweight bout was featured on the card headlined by Robeisy Ramirez vs Isaac Dogboe for the vacant WBO featherweight title live stream on ESPN+. The native of Cleveland, Ohio, who represented the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympic, defeated his opponent from Nogales, Mexico by unanimous decision. After eight rounds all three judges scored the fight 80-72.

? @TigerJohnson216 dominó la pelea y se llevó la victoria por decisión unánime ? #RamirezDogboe pic.twitter.com/NQj3SJsqoN — Top Rank en Español (@trboxeo) April 2, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 2.

