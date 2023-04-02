Search
Ramirez vs Dogboe results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Stream Robeisy Ramirez vs Isaac Dogboe results live from Tulsa
Robeisy Ramirez vs Isaac Dogboe faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Ramirez vs Dogboe for vacant WBO featherweight title live from Tulsa, OK

Robeisy Ramirez (11-1, 7 KOs) and Isaac Dogboe (24-2, 15 KOs) battle it out in the main event at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, April 1. The contest pits Cuba’s two-time Olympic gold medalist and Ghanaian-British former WBO super featherweight champion. The pair meets in the scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout with the vacant WBO featherweight title on the line. In Australia the fight card airs live on Sunday, April 2.

The co-main is a ten-round featherweight bout between two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez (25-3, 13 KOs) of Glendora, California and Jose Enrique Vivas (22-2, 11 KOs) of Texcoco, Mexico. Also on the card an eight-round junior middleweight clash between Jahi Tucker (9-0, 5 KOs) of Queens, New York and Gori, Georgia-born Nikoloz Sekhniashvili (8-1, 6 KOs), residing in Davie, Florida. As well, a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jeremiah Milton (8-0, 6 KOs) takes on Brazil’s Fabio Maldonado (29-6, 28 KOs) in an eight-rounder at heavyweight.

In addition, Tiger Johnson (7-0, 5 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio, who represented the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics, faces Alfonso Olvera (12-7-3, 3 KOs) of Nogales, Mexico in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight. Plus, Cleveland’s Dante Benjamin (5-0, 3 KOs) Jr and Jasper McCargo (4-3-2, 2 KOs) of Monterey, California duel in a six-rounder at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Robeisy Ramirez vs Isaac Dogboe

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, April 1
Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: TBD
Date: Sunday, April 2
Time: 9 am AEST

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Ramirez vs Dogboe from practically anywhere.

Ramirez vs Dogboe fight card

Get Ramirez vs Dogboe full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe, 12 rounds, featherweight – vacant WBO featherweight title
  • Joet Gonzalez vs. Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas, 10 rounds, featherweight

Undercard

  • Jahi Tucker vs. Nikoloz Sekhniashvili, 8 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Jeremiah Milton vs. Fabio Maldonado, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Tiger Johnson vs. Alfonso Olvera, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Dante Benjamin Jr vs. Jasper McCargo, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Emiliano Vargas vs. Edgar Uvalle, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Abdullah Mason vs. Erick Garcia Benitez, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Rohan Polanco vs. Ricardo Quiroz, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Robeisy Ramirez vs Isaac Dogboe results

