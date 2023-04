UFC 287 Countdown features reigning middleweight champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Israel Adesanya ahead of their championship rematch at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, FL on Saturday, April 8. Plus, Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns ahead of their welterweight bout serving as the co-main event.

MMA fans can watch UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States.

In Australia, the event airs live on Kayo on Sunday, April 9.