Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (17-0, 11 KOs) is looking to become a two-division world champion when he faces Cristian Gonzalez (15-1, 5 KOs) in the main event at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, April 8. The contest features undefeated hometown favorite, who held the WBC super flyweight title, up against contender from Tultitlan, Mexico. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBO flyweight belt. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Jesse Rodriguez vs Cristian Gonzalez airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, April 9.

In the 12-round co-main event, Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-0, 8 KOs) puts his unified WBA and IBF super bantamweight titles on the line against Marlon Tapales (36-3, 19 KOs) of Philippines. Also on the card, Raymond Ford (13-0-1, 7 KOs) of Camden, New Jersey defends his WBA Continental Americas featherweight strap in a 12-rounder against Las Vegas-born Jessie Magdaleno (29-1, 18 KOs). Plus, Cleveland’s Thomas Mattice (20-3-1, 15 KOs) defends his WBC Continental Americas super featherweight title in a 12-rounder against Mexico’s Ramiro Cesena (16-0-1, 13 KOs). The full lineup can be found below.

Rodriguez vs Gonzalez tickets

Jesse Rodriguez vs Cristian Gonzalez tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, April 8 at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX are on sale.

Rodriguez vs Gonzalez tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Jesse Rodriguez vs Cristian Gonzalez in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Jesse Rodriguez vs Cristian Gonzalez live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, April 8. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

How to watch Jesse Rodriguez vs Cristian Gonzalez in UK & Australia

Boxing fans in the UK and Australia can watch Jesse Rodriguez vs Cristian Gonzalez live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, April 9. The start time is scheduled for 12 am BST / 9 am AEST, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 3 am BST / 12 pm AEST.

Rodriguez vs Gonzalez fight card

The current Rodriguez vs Gonzalez lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez, 12 rounds, flyweight – vacant WBO flyweight title

Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Marlon Tapales, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Akhmadaliev’s WBA and IBF super bantamweight title

Raymond Ford vs. Jessie Magdaleno, 12 rounds, featherweight – Ford’s WBA Continental Americas featherweight title

Thomas Mattice vs. Ramiro Cesena, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Mattice’s WBC Continental Americas super featherweight title

Israil Madrimov vs. Raphael Igbokwe, 10 rounds, middleweight

Marc Castro vs. Ricardo Lopez Torres, 8 rounds, lightweight

Khalil Coe vs. Aaron Casper, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Jesus Martinez vs. Jose Lopez, 4 rounds, super bantamweight