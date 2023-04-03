Sebastian Fundora (20-0-1, 13 KOs) and Brian Mendoza (21-2, 15 KOs) battle it out in the main event at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, April 8. The contest features Coachella’s unbeaten southpaw defending his interim WBC super welterweight title against rising contender from Albuquerque, New Mexico. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout live on Showtime. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Sebastian Fundora vs Brian Mendoza airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 9.

The co-main event pits Brandun Lee (27-0, 23 KOs) of La Quinta, California and Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs) of Guaymas, Sonora, Mexico in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. Kicking off the action, Luis Reynaldo Nunez (18-0, 13 KOs) of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and Christian Olivo (20-0-1, 7 KOs) of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico duel in a ten-rounder at featherweight.

Among Fundora vs Mendoza undercard bouts, Barcelona, Venezuela-born Gabriel Maestre (4-0, 3 KOs) goes up against Devon Alexander (27-7-1, 14 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri in a ten-rounder at welterweight. As well, Frank Sanchez (21-0, 14 KOs) of Guantanamo, Cuba faces Daniel Martz (20-10-1, 17 KOs) of Clarksburg, West Virginia in a ten-rounder at heavyweight. Plus, Gabriela Fundora (10-0, 4 KOs), a younger sister of Sebastian Fundora, takes on Maria Micheo Santizo (11-2, 6 KOs) of Guatemala City, Guatemala in an eight-rounder at flyweight.

Also on the card, Adrian Corona (9-1-1, 2 KOs) of Rialto, California meets Jerry Perez (14-2, 11 KOs) of Harbor City, California in an eight-rounder at super featherweight. In addition, Los Angeles-born Chris Arreola (38-7-1, 33 KOs) battles Mathew McKinney (13-6-3, 9 KOs) of Fullerton, California in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Fundora vs Mendoza tickets

Sebastian Fundora vs Brian Mendoza tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, April 8 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA are on sale.

Fundora vs Mendoza tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Sebastian Fundora vs Brian Mendoza in USA

Boxing fans the United States can watch Sebastian Fundora vs Brian Mendoza live stream on Showtime, which is available as part of a bundled offering with Paramount+. The date is Saturday, April 8. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately midnight / 9 pm PT.

How to watch Sebastian Fundora vs Brian Mendoza in Australia & other countries

Sebastian Fundora vs Brian Mendoza live stream information for Australia is yet to be confirmed. The date is Sunday, April 9. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 2 pm AEST.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Fundora vs Mendoza from practically anywhere.

Fundora vs Mendoza Fight Week schedule of events

A series of events has been scheduled for Fundora vs Mendoza Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local (PT).

Thursday, April 6

The final Fundora vs Mendoza pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, April 6 at The Westin LAX – Grand A&B. The start time is 1 pm PT. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions channels on YouTube.

Friday, April 7

The official Fundora vs Mendoza weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, April 7 at The Westin LAX – Grand A&B. The start time is 1 pm PT. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions channels on YouTube.

Saturday, April 8

Fundora vs Mendoza fight date is Saturday, April 8. The location is Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. Doors open and the first fight begins at 3 pm. The first fight begins at 3:10 pm. Fundora vs Mendoza telecast on Showtime begins at 7 pm PT.

The post-fight press conference follows the event as the action inside the boxing ring concludes. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions channels on YouTube.

Fundora vs Mendoza fight card

The current Fundora vs Mendoza lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Main card

Sebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza, 12 rounds, super welterweight – Fundora’s interim WBC super welterweight title

Brandun Lee vs. Pedro Campa, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Luis Reynaldo Nunez vs. Christian Olivo, 10 rounds, featherweight

Undercard

Gabriel Maestre vs. Devon Alexander, 10 rounds, welterweight

Frank Sanchez vs. Daniel Martz, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Gabriela Fundora vs. Maria Micheo Santizo, 8 rounds, flyweight

Adrian Corona vs. Jerry Perez, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Chris Arreola vs. Mathew McKinney, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Gabriel Garcia vs. Marco Diaz, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Viktor Slavinskyi vs. Juan Antonio Lopez, 6 rounds, lightweight

Justin Viloria vs. Sirdarious Smith, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Federico Pacheco Jr vs. Felipe Torres, 4 rounds, heavyweight