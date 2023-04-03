Shakur Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) and Shuichiro Yoshino (16-0, 12 KOs) battle it out in the main event at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, April 8. The contest features former featherweight and junior lightweight world champion and howtown favorite up against WBC’s No. 5-ranked contender from Kanuma, Japan. The pair squares off in the 12-round WBC lightweight title eliminator. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Advertisements

The date when Stevenson vs Yoshino airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 9.

In the ten-round co-main event, Jared Anderson (13-0, 13 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio takes on George Arias (18-0, 7 KOs) of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Kicking off the main card, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (7-0, 5 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia faces Anthony Yigit (26-2-1, 10 KOs), who represented Sweden at the 2012 Olympics, in a ten-rounder at lightweight.

Among Stevenson vs Yoshino undercard bouts, Poland’s Damian Knyba Damian Knyba (10-0, 6 KOs) goes up against Curtis Harper (14-8, 9 KOs) of Jacksonville, Florida in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. As well, Bruce Carrington (6-0, 3 KOs) of Westbury, New York meets Brandon Chambers (9-0-1, 5 KOs) of Hardin County, Kentucky in a six-rounder at featherweight. Also on the card, Long Island, New York-born Kelvin Davis (7-0, 5 KOs) duels Dominican Republic’s Nelson Morales (3-4) in a six-rounder at junior welterweight.

Plus, Antoine Cobb (1-0-2, 1 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois squares off against Jaylan Phillips (1-2-2, 1 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia in a four-rounder at super lightweight. In addition, Washington, D.C.-born Troy Isley (8-0, 4 KOs battles Roy Barringer (9-3, 6 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio in an eight-rounder at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Stevenson vs Yoshino tickets

Shakur Stevenson vs Shuichiro Yoshino tickets to witness all the action at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, April 8 are on sale.

Stevenson vs Yoshino tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Shakur Stevenson vs Shuichiro Yoshino in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Shakur Stevenson vs Shuichiro Yoshino live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, April 8. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately midnight ET / 9 pm PT.

How to watch Shakur Stevenson vs Shuichiro Yoshino in Australia & other countries

Shakur Stevenson vs Shuichiro Yoshino live stream in Australia is yet to be confirmed. The date is Sunday, April 9. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 2 pm AEST.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Stevenson vs Yoshino from practically anywhere.

Stevenson vs Yoshino fight card

The current Stevenson vs Yoshino fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBC lightweight title eliminator

Jared Anderson vs. George Arias, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Keyshawn Davis vs. Anthony Yigit, 10 rounds, lightweight

Preliminary card

Damian Knyba vs. Curtis Harper, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Brandon Chambers, 6 rounds, featherweight

Kelvin Davis vs. Nelson Morales, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Antoine Cobb vs. Jaylan Phillips, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Troy Isley vs. Roy Barringer, 8 rounds, middleweight