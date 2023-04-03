UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida on Saturday, April 8. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with a highly anticipated championship rematch headlining the show. Several tickets are still currently available for purchase. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 9.

In the five-round main event, reigning middleweight champion Alex Pereira (7-1) defends his belt against former titleholder Israel Adesanya (23-2) in their second MMA fight. The Brazilian fighter dethroned his Nigeria-born New Zealand-based old rival via fifth-round stoppage at UFC 281. “Poatan” also won their kickboxing bouts, scoring a unanimous decision in April 2016 and the third-round KO next March.

The co-main event is a three-round welterweight battle between Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns. Battling it out in front of his hometown crowd, former two-time UFC title challenger, Masvidal (35-16) is looking to rebound from a trio of defeats. No. 5-ranked contender from Brazil, Burns (21-5) is coming off the win by submission in the first round against Neil Magny.

Also on UFC 287 PPV card, Rob Font (19-6) of Leominster, Massachusetts takes on Adrian Yanez (16-3) of La Porte, Texas at bantamweight. As well, Kevin Holland (23-9) of Riverside, California faces off Santiago Ponzinibbio (30-6) of Argentina at welterweight. Kicking off the action, Mexico’s Raul Rosas Jr. (7-0) meets Christian Rodriguez (8-1) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin at bantamweight.

The top of UFC 287 preliminary card pits Kelvin Gastelum (17-8 ) of San Jose, California and Chris Curtis (30-9) of Cincinnati, Ohio at middleweight. Also on the card, Michelle Waterson (18-10) of Aurora, Colorado goes up against Luana Pinheiro (10-1) of Brazil at women’s strawweight. In addition, Karl Williams (8-1) of Atlanta, Georgia duels Chase Sherman (16-11) of D’Iberville, Mississippi at heavyweight.

Among UFC 287 early prelims, Gerald Meerschaert (35-15) of Racine, Wisconsin squares off against Joseph Pyfer (10-2) of Media, Pennsylvania at middleweight. Plus, Cynthia Calvillo (9-5-1) of San Jose, California up against Mexico’s Loopy Godinez (8-3) at women’s strawweight, Ignacio Bahamondes (13-4) of Chile faceoff Trey Ogden (16-5) of Kansas City, Missouri at 160-pound catchweight and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (39-10) of China versus Steve Garcia (13-5) of Albuquerque, New Mexico at featherweight. Kicking off the action, Jaqueline Amorim (6-0) of Brazil and Sam Hughes (7-5) of Davenport, Iowa battle it out at women’s strawweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC 287 tickets

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 tickets to witness all the action at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida on Saturday, April 8 are on sale.

UFC 287 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 date and time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, April 8. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims begin at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 date and time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, April 9. The start time is 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST. The early prelims begin at 8 am AEST.

UFC 287 lineup

The full UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 lineup looks as the following:

Main card

Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya – Pereira’s UFC middleweight title

Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez

Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

Preliminary card

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis

Michael Chiesa vs. TBD

Michelle Waterson vs. Luana Pinheiro

Chase Sherman vs. Karl Williams

Early prelims

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joseph Pyfer

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lupita Godinez

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Steve Garcia

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes